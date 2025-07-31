/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

What we know about Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s split

The end of a one-time Toronto power couple

By Courtney Shea
 | July 31, 2025
Copy link
What we know about Ben and Jessica Mulroney's split
Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Like bad luck, explosive Canadian gossip bombshells come in threes. At least that’s the story this week—first, a Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dinner date, then a love match for The Naked Gun co-stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, and now, on the less celebratory end of the scale, this Page Six headline: “Meghan Markle’s ex–best friend Jessica Mulroney splits from husband.” That husband, as we on the north side of 49th parallel are well aware, is political scion turned TV star Ben Mulroney. For a while there, Ben and Jessica were Toronto society royalty. (It certainly didn’t hurt that they were connected to actual royalty.)

Related: The brandtastic life of Ben and Jessica

Then there was their fall from grace—also known as the Toronto social media scandal of the early Covid era. In 2020, when Toronto influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of threatening her livelihood, the whole affair became a referendum on white privilege set against the backdrop of global unrest, the Black Lives Matter uprisings and a public stuck at home and hungry for gossip.

Jessica, who had ridden her close friendship with Meghan Markle to the very top of the influencer power pyramid, suddenly lost her brand deals, her gig on Good Morning America, her reality TV show and (at least publicly) her friendship with Markle. Ben stepped down from his co-anchor job over at Etalk to “create space for a new perspective and a new voice.”

Since then, the couple has kept a lower profile, though Ben has recently started a new gig as a conservative morning talk show host on 640 Toronto. Meanwhile, Jessica is getting used to the single life, according to Page Six, which reported her attendance at a swishy Toronto wedding where the guests included Drake and LeBron James (possibly this one). This is allegedly where she started sharing the news of the split with friends. “She’s sad, but relieved to have some clarity,” said “a Canadian source.”

Advertisement

Neither Ben nor Jessica have confirmed the split, but she did share mirror selfies sans wedding band recently, which is the Insta equivalent of an official statement. So now we wait and watch and wonder whether Jessica and Drake hung out at that wedding or whether Ben is a Katy Perry fan. When Canadian gossip is having a moment, we might as well dream big.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Courtney Shea
Courtney Shea

Courtney Shea is a freelance journalist in Toronto. She started her career as an intern at Toronto Life and continues to contribute frequently to the publication, including her 2022 National Magazine Award–winning feature, “The Death Cheaters,” her regular Q&As and her recent investigation into whether Taylor Swift hung out at a Toronto dive bar (she did not). Courtney was a producer and writer on the 2022 documentary The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, based on her 2014 Toronto Life magazine feature “The Yorkville Swindler.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

What we know about Ben and Jessica Mulroney's split
City News

What we know about Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s split

A popular Singaporean cheese shop and café is opening a sister restaurant
Food & Drink

A popular Singaporean cheese shop and café is opening a sister restaurant

Dear Urban Diplomat: I adopted a dog to meet people, but people only like me for my dog
City News

Dear Urban Diplomat: I adopted a dog to meet people, but people only like me for my dog

The restaurant that replaced a popular Portuguese bakery on Ossington is now open
Food & Drink

The restaurant that replaced a popular Portuguese bakery on Ossington is now open

Self-driving delivery bots are hitting the streets of Toronto
City News

Self-driving delivery bots are hitting the streets of Toronto

MuchMusic's new YouTube channel Much Rewind is a time machine back to the glory days
Culture

MuchMusic’s new YouTube channel Much Rewind is a time machine back to the glory days

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.