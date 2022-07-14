What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on Prime Video, Crave, and Disney Plus

You can always count on family drama to stave off boredom, and that’s exactly what the streamers are serving up this week. First, there’s Persuasion, a Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, who’s looking for a second chance at love after her family’s interference years ago. Then House of Gucci, the star-studded biographical crime film, displays the many disputes among the legendary fashion family. And Don’t Make Me Go, a tearjerker about a terminally ill single father trying to make up for lost time with his daughter. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave and Disney Plus this week.

Resident Evil

This popular action-horror saga is getting the reboot treatment yet again. This time, it’s in the form of an eight-episode TV series set in two timelines. The first is 2022, when twin sisters move into a planned community after their father gets a new job at the mysterious Umbrella Corporation, while the second takes place about 15 years later, when a zombie-like virus has wiped out most of humanity and the survivors are forced to live in walled cities separating them from gangs of cannibal mutants. July 14

Persuasion

Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliot in this very unconventional take on the classic Jane Austen novel. A modern woman from a snobby family gets a second chance with her ex-fiancé, Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), after she was persuaded to break up with him nearly a decade ago. July 15

Don’t Make Me Go

When single dad Max (John Cho) finds out he has a terminal disease, he makes it his mission to create as many formative life experiences with his teen daughter (Mia Isaac) as he can on a road trip from California and New Orleans—where he hopes to reunite with her estranged mother. Cue the waterworks. July 15

House of Gucci

If you missed this grandiose biographical crime drama (and the array of varying faux-Italian accents contained within it)—about an ambitious woman who marries into the famed Gucci family—now is your chance to catch it at home. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek are among the star-studded ensemble cast in this chain of events that eventually ends in murder. July 15

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3)

This reality hit is back to slay for a third season as 12 new queens enter the fray, competing to impress the judges for their chance at the Canadian crown. Sashay away! The panel of special guests includes musician Jeremy Dutcher, designer Lesley Hampton and Olympic gold medallist Sarah Nurse. July 14

The Rehearsal

Lauded Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder returns to our TVs with what may be his most ambitious project yet. The high-concept docu-comedy finds Fielder coaching people for big life moments—say, making a confession to a close friend—by letting them practise different scenarios alongside professional actors, bringing in authentically human stakes. July 15

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Summer is here—and so is the eagerly anticipated movie version of Bob’s Burgers. When a ruptured water main creates a giant sinkhole right in front of the Belcher family home, their fun-in-the-sun dreams must be put on hold as they try to figure out a way to save their restaurant. Now streaming