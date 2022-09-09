What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on CBC Gem, Crave and Disney Plus

If you aren’t busy running from screening to screening at TIFF this weekend, there are more than enough movies and TV shows hitting the streamers to keep you busy. The buzzy comedy Reservation Dogs, about a group of Indigenous teens navigating life after a tragic loss, returns for its highly anticipated second season, while popular Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai is back with more sparring for season five. It’s also the streaming debut of the latest Marvel flick, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the premiere of the American Gigolo retelling, which stars Jon Bernthal in the role originated by Richard Gere. Here are our picks for the most noteworthy titles streaming on Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave and Disney Plus this week.

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

This Karate Kid spinoff series returns with its martial arts–obsessed students on the verge of yet another all-out brawl. This time, former enemies Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) must combine forces—and very different schools of thought—to take on a menacing foe from their past. Now streaming

End of the Road

A recently widowed mother (Queen Latifah) decides to move across the country with her two kids and brother (Ludacris) for a fresh start. Things go awry, however, when they witness a murder and become the killer’s next targets. It’s not quite the family bonding exercise they were expecting. Now streaming

Our House

Based on Louise Candlish’s bestselling novel of the same name, this UK thriller follows Fi (Tuppence Middleton), who comes home one day to find strangers moving into her house. Things get much worse when she can’t reach her estranged husband (Martin Compston) or their two children, leaving Fi panicked as she tries to figure out what is going on. Now streaming

Anne at 13,000 Ft.

Anne (Deragh Campbell) lives a pretty average life in this Canadian film until a skydiving trip unlocks something inside her. Suddenly, she starts carrying herself in a more joyful, carefree manner, pushing up against social conventions—and disrupting her professional and personal life in the process. Now streaming

American Gigolo

This intense drama reimagines the beloved 1980s film for the present day, with Jon Bernthal stepping in for Richard Gere in the titular role of Julian Kaye. The series opens with Kaye’s release from prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder 15 years ago. Now he has to try to put his life back together while the detective who was originally responsible for his case (Rosie O’Donnell) attempts to get to the bottom of what really happened. Now streaming

The Last Tourist



There’s a lot to love about travelling, but tourism has undeniably had a negative impact on communities, wildlife and the environment. This eye-opening documentary—which features tourism and conservation experts like Jane Goodall—was filmed in over 16 countries to examine some of the overlooked consequences of the travel industry. Now streaming

Tell Me Lies

When Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) meet in college at a formative time in their lives, they quickly get wrapped up in a campus romance. But love soon turns into something more sinister, resulting in a tumultuous, not-very-healthy eight-year-long relationship that changes their lives—and the lives of those around them. Now streaming

Reservation Dogs (Season 2)

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s acclaimed comedy—which features Indigenous Canadian stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Paulina Alexis—is finally back for round two. The second season picks up where the first left the show’s central foursome: still grieving the loss of one of their friends, but now scattered and missing one another. Now streaming

Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking of Taika Waititi, the Oscar-winning talent is back for his second outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth also returns for this superhero flick (his fourth stand-alone Thor movie), in which the titular protagonist embarks on a journey of self-discovery—one that, unfortunately, is interrupted by an ominous killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe also star. Now streaming

Wedding Season

Not to be confused with the Netflix rom-com of the same name that debuted a few weeks ago, this action-fuelled dark comedy follows a bride (Rosa Salazar) whose new family is lethally poisoned on her wedding night, forcing her to go on the run—along with the man (Gavin Drea) she’s been having an affair with. Now streaming