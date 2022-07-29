What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on Prime Video, Crave, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus

A long weekend means one thing: more spare time to binge on new films and catch up on your favourite TV series. Check out Not Just a Girl, a documentary that dives into the career of Canadian superstar Shania Twain, and Uncoupled, a new comedy from Sex and the City creator Darren Star with Neil Patrick Harris as a suddenly single gay man in New York. Or catch Paper Girls, a coming-of-age sci-fi series about a group of girls who accidentally travel through time. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus.

Not Just a Girl

Let’s go, girls. Canadian icon Shania Twain gets up close and personal in this career-spanning documentary. Watch (and sing along) as the musician charts her journey in Timmins, Ontario, suffers the devastating loss of her parents, and finds global superstardom. Twain’s story is complemented by talking head interviews with artists like Avril Lavigne, Orville Peck, Kelsea Ballerini and Lionel Richie. Now streaming

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

This aptly-titled three-part docuseries chronicles the story of Hunter Moore, the king of revenge porn. The notorious cyberbully founded anyoneup.com, a website where users could post nude photos without the subject’s consent. The Most Hated Man on the Internet follows the people who came together to take him down. Now streaming

Keep Breathing

In this intense six-episode miniseries, Liv (Melissa Barrera) is an unhappy lawyer. She’s also the only person to survive a private plane crash and must battle both the elements and her personal demons to stay alive. Tune in if a good dose of survival drama is needed. July 28

Uncoupled

In Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s latest romp, real-estate broker Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) is suddenly left by his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins). As if losing the love of his life wasn’t bad enough, Michael quickly realizes he’s living another nightmare: re-entering the New York City dating scene in his 40s. July 29

Paper Girls

Tiffany (Camryn Jones), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Erin (Riley Lai Nelet) and KJ (Fina Strazza) are just your average 1980s newspaper delivery girls in this adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s comic book series. That is, until they stumble into a war fought across time and are transported to 2019. From there, they must figure out a way to save the future and get home safely, all while facing their adult selves. July 29

Uncharted

Treasure hunters Nathan (Tom Holland) and Victor (Mark Wahlberg) band together in this action-adventure flick—inspired by the video game series of the same name. What are they searching for? A 500-year-old lost fortune now worth $5 billion. No big deal. July 29

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Teen thriller Pretty Little Liars gets the reboot treatment yet again, this time in a different town and with a new set of liars. When a group of girls from different social circles find themselves targeted by a mysterious figure known only as “A,” they discover they’re being made to pay for the secret sins of their parents’ past. July 28

Surface

When Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) wakes up with severe memory loss from a head injury, she’s told by her husband and friends that her state is the result of a suicide attempt. While trying to put the pieces of her life back together, she realizes that to move forward, she needs to remember the past. The only problem: she’s not sure she can trust anyone around her. July 29

Not Okay

Tired of feeling unpopular and ignored, aspiring writer Danni (Zoey Deutch) fakes a glamorous trip to Paris to boost her Instagram account. Her scheme works out well, until a terrorist attack happens in the city, making others believe she’s “returned” home a hero. This leaves Danni caught up in an unruly web of her own lies. July 29