What to see and do at the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

Forget patios, shorts and open-toed shoes— the true sign that summer has arrived in Toronto is the return of the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair (TOAF). Celebrating its 63rd anniversary, the beloved annual arts-and-culture extravaganza sets up shop in Nathan Phillips Square from July 12 to 14 and features more than 350 artists. With painters, printmakers, photographers, digital-media pros and beyond, there’s no shortage of talented Canadian creatives at TOAF. Throw in plenty of live entertainment and activities, and you’ve got an exciting, immersive event in the downtown core, with something to delight every type of visitor all weekend long.

Whether you’re looking to peruse local collections or have a fun-filled weekend with family and friends, there’s plenty to check out at TOAF.

For the art enthusiast

For the freebie lover

One of the best perks of attending TOAF is that the entire event is completely free: no admission fee and no epic ticket lineups to drain your wallet (or your spirit). Held rain or shine and accessible, TOAF is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For the culture maven

TOAF is a thriving hub for anyone passionate about the arts—locals and tourists alike. In addition to welcoming artists from across Canada, it’s a bustling destination where culture connoisseurs can meet and mingle with a diverse array of the city’s coolest creatives. Take in a free live-music or dance performance, wander amid site-specific installations and nested exhibits, join a guided art tour to expand your mind, or just relax with friends—and compare notes—over a drink in the beer garden. For extra culture cred or a unique souvenir of your visit, be one of the first to discover incredible up-and-coming talent in the Student Zone—and snag an enviable one-of-a-kind piece you’d never find at a big-box retailer or hotel gift shop.

For the entire family

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair is an inclusive all-ages event, which means there are plenty of free things to see and do for families with children, too. Kids can exercise their creative muscles through an assortment of hands-on art-making activities and interactive pop-up experiences, or learn about new methods and mediums through TOAF’s Power Kids workshops. The fair also offers the Budding Art Buyers program, which allows visitors 14 years of age and younger to purchase select pieces (priced $20 or under) from participating TOAF artists.

Can’t make it to Nathan Philips Square to explore TOAF in person? More than 60 artists were also selected to participate in TOAF’s concurrent Exclusively Online Fair, so you can purchase their work from wherever you are and then have it delivered right to your door.

To learn more about the 2024 Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, visit toaf.ca.