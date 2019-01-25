10 Reasons Why Vantage Venues Is One of the Best Wedding Venues in Toronto

For Toronto couples, a venue that showcases the best the city has to offer is a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to host their wedding. A venue that makes it easy for their guests to enjoy a great celebration is also especially important. At the corner of University and King, on the 27th and 16th floors of 150 King Street West, is Vantage Venues — one of the best spaces to host a wedding in the heart of downtown Toronto. From the beautiful view above the city to the impeccable service, here are ten reasons why this up-and-coming venue should be on every engaged couple’s radar.

It boasts an incredible view of the CN Tower, the Toronto Islands and Lake Ontario

Vantage Venues occupies two full floors, with each space offering a stellar view of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario, the Toronto Islands and downtown Toronto. With very few venues downtown with this view, this is the perfect location for a couple who wants to highlight the city as part of their wedding theme. If you’ve ever wanted to exchange vows against a backdrop of the CN Tower, Vantage Venues makes this possible. After the ceremony and into the evening, the city lights provide the perfect backdrop and dreamy ambiance for any wedding reception.

It’s in a central location so everyone can attend

Vantage Venues is located atop St. Andrew subway station (and steps from Union station), making it easy for any of your guests to commute to the venue via public transit. With a location right in the downtown core, your local guests won’t have to travel far outside of the city or have to make additional arrangements or accommodations to attend your celebration.

It gives you the option to host your ceremony and reception in the same location

It can be difficult finding two separate locations to host both your ceremony and reception venue. It can also add another element of stress when it comes to figuring out logistics and factoring a second venue into your budget. Vantage Venues includes three spaces right next to each other, which allows you to go from a space for your ceremony straight to a space for cocktails, and finally to a gorgeous, newly renovated space for a dinner reception. At this venue, there’s no need to worry about flipping the space if you want to reuse ceremony decor for your reception — the configurations of the room make it easy for your decor to be transported from one space to another.

In-house catering is supplied by award-winning chefs

The venue provides full-service in-house catering by award-winning chefs Kyle McClure and Barrington Graham, saving you any stress from coordinating catering outside the venue. With a great culinary team, you can be sure that you and your guests will be served a menu that is expertly crafted, with each dish having an elevated presentation and made of locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

It offers a variety of ways to serve your food and drink

When it comes to food, it’s important to have options. The chefs at Vantage Venues will work with you to accommodate any dietary restrictions, ensuring your menu is fully customized to your tastes and suits your and your future spouse’s personalities. Whether you want food stations where the food is cooked and served before your guests’ eyes or you want a traditional sit-down dinner with multiple courses, the venue will make certain that your vision is brought to life. To go along with great food, great drinks are a must. For your bar, there are packages available or you can opt for a host or cash bar, and ensure that your guests can enjoy a good drink before hitting the dance floor.

A huge selection of equipment is available for use

Vantage Venues prides itself in providing in-house audio-visual equipment, with customizable packages available, and also specialized AV with personnel available so you don’t have to worry about handling expensive equipment. The venue boasts an amazing in-house lighting system, making it easy to create the perfect mood and lighting design for your celebration.

Modern rooms serve as a blank canvas to complement any theme

The recently renovated main dining room is the wedding reception room of our dreams. Plush carpets and soundproofing make it a room with great acoustics, which is particularly great for any live bands or DJs you might want to bring in for the evening. What makes this space beautiful for weddings is the floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing tons of natural light into the room, with neutral-coloured walls and minimalist detailing. Because of these features, it’s easy to transform the space to suit any theme or colour palette.

Alignment with top vendors

With a repertoire of reputable vendors who have had experience doing beautiful wedding setups in the space, Vantage Venues makes it truly easy to plan every detail of your wedding. Get expert advice on your wedding theme and design from To the Moon and Back Events, floral expertise from La Belle Fleur Floral Design and Decor, as well as wedding stationery from A Good Day, Inc. Every rental detail, including chairs from Vibe Event Chair and Furniture Rentals and charger plates and stands from Toronto Event Styling, can be easily arranged. Capture your special day with photography and videography by 135mm Photos + Films.

There is space capacity for small- to medium-size weddings

If you have a small- to medium-size guest list, it might be difficult to find a venue that’s willing to host your wedding, particularly in a coveted location in downtown Toronto. With the ability to seat up to 150 guests, this is the perfect space to dine with family and friends while enjoying the venue’s spectacular views. Even more intimate weddings with a guest list of 60 people minimum can be accommodated. With several spaces within the venue, it’s easy to find one that will suit any size guest list.

Vantage Venues is hosting a Wedding Showcase Event, which you are invited to!

On February 12 between 4 and 7 p.m., brides, grooms and industry professionals are invited to attend a Wedding Showcase at Vantage Venues. Please RSVP here.