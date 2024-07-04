“It’s a better workout than the original game”: Meet the members of Toronto’s first walking soccer club

Walking soccer is to regular soccer as pickleball is to tennis: a slower, friendlier iteration that levels the playing pitch for people of all ages and skill levels. Invented in England in 2011, it has all the best parts of the beautiful game (the fun, the camaraderie, the banter) without the worst part: all that running. Players must always have at least one foot on the ground, they aren’t allowed to push or tackle, and they must pass or shoot after three touches of the ball.

We met with the Loons, Toronto’s first walking soccer club, on their home turf at Cherry Beach to try the spin-off sport for ourselves. We also asked team members about tips, tricks and people’s biggest misconceptions about the game.

Kerrin Hands, 56, founder of the Toronto Walking Soccer Club

Why did you start the club? While travelling in Spain, I discovered walking soccer and loved it. I played for three months while I was there. When I came back to Canada, I wanted to carry on playing, but there wasn’t a team, so I started one myself in January of 2023. I gathered a few friends and colleagues, and next thing you know, we have a rotating roster of 50 to 60 players. Membership is open to anyone. It’s a great group, and everyone has fun.

Apart from the obvious difference, how is walking soccer distinct from standard soccer? It’s slower but equally demanding. There are a lot more tactics involved. It’s more like a game of chess since there’s more emphasis on technique and how the ball moves. And it’s a lot safer—there are fewer injuries because there’s no contact. Walking makes a big difference, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

So it’s still a workout? Oh yeah, you’re getting a good workout. Some of my friends say it’s better cardio than the running version.

What’s your advice to people who are considering taking it up? They need to experience it. On paper, walking soccer doesn’t sound exciting, but once you get on the pitch, within 10 minutes, you’ll fall in love.

Aidan Butterworth, 62

A little bird told me you used to play professional soccer in England. Is that true? If you can believe it—yes. I played for Leeds United, in the first division, the equivalent of the Premier League at the time. I’m that old. It was my hometown club, and it was a thrill, but I wasn’t a top-class player, so my career wasn’t very long.

Advertisement

What was the most surprising thing about switching to walking soccer? Curving that competitive spirit, especially when someone good comes along and you just want to compete with them like in running soccer, full contact and all. But I’m still feeling some injuries from the old days: I’ve got two replaced hips and a double-replacement knee. I’m quite decrepit. So I’m just pleased to be here and happy I found a level of competition where I can really enjoy the game again.

What’s the best part of walking soccer? Anyone can play. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t played running soccer before—there are quite a few people here who haven’t. It’s a space where you can improve. I guarantee you’ll enjoy it.

Elisabeth Peters, 64

Were you a soccer fan before you started playing? Not really. My husband and son are big fans, so I’m around it all the time. I like to watch once in a while but not for hours on end like they do.

So how did you get into walking soccer? By accident—I passed by a game, and it caught my eye. It looked like a good co-ed activity, and I had been wanting to find something to do with my husband because we are close to retirement. This looked like fun.

Have you gotten the hang of it? I was not good at first, but I think I have improved a lot. I learned how to do more accurate passes and to shoot better. It’s easier to understand the nuances of the game because it is slower.

Advertisement

What’s your favourite thing about the sport? The people are friendly and welcoming, and it’s a great outdoor activity. It’s a perfect sport for people my age.

Mike Otter, 65

How long have you been playing? I’m a newbie. I’ve been playing for about two months, and it’s been so worth it.

Why did you start? I needed to get some steps in, and it’s what my body allows me to do right now. At my age, playing walking soccer with a bunch of geezers is great.

What was the hardest part about taking up the sport? It’s tough to stop yourself from running, but it’s also kind of a relief. I had a great time playing running soccer, but at this age, I’m more than happy to walk.

Lawrence Davis, 65

What brought you to walking soccer? I used to play running soccer about 10 hours a week. But I haven’t been able to run since 2020—I’m in line for back surgery, plus my knee is damaged and I have a metal hip. I just need to keep moving until I get my surgery. But I would still play walking soccer even if I were healthy.

Advertisement

How does it compare with running soccer? It’s more relaxing, a little more social, and there’s not as much pressure. It’s not as competitive as running soccer, but you can’t be lazy. You can’t just stand around and wait for the ball. If you want to get in the game, you’ve got to find open space. If you come with the right mindset, it’s a lot of fun.

You seem like a competitive guy. Do you approach walking soccer with the same mentality as running soccer? The passion is still there. I play like I’m playing in a real game. Sometimes I can’t even move the next day—my hips get so tight and sore from all the fast walking.

What is your advice to fellow newbies? You have to walk before you can run.

Chris Uttley, 69

Before walking soccer, did you play running soccer? I played for 59 years. I started playing walking soccer because of a knee injury, and it’s going to let me play for another fifteen years.

How does it compare with running soccer? It’s the same—it’s pure joy. It’s the highlight of my week for sure.

Advertisement

What are people’s biggest misconceptions about walking soccer? It’s how they interpret the word “walking.” People think it’s slow, but it’s as much exercise as you want to get out of it.