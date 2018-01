Toronto Life’s 10 most popular Q&As of 2017

Toronto Life’s 10 most popular Q&As of 2017

This was the year of the Real Housewives of Toronto. Five out of our 10 most popular Q&As of 2017 were with the show’s cast members. A sixth was with Chris Leroux, who stars on Bachelor Canada, another reality series. Those Q&As, as well the remaining four non-reality members of this year’s top ten, are below.