This year’s Pink Awards honourees include Bilal Baig, Devery Jacobs and Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Image via Pink Triangle Press

Pink Triangle Press has announced its list of luminaries to be honoured at the Pink Awards next month, as well as some details about its annual bash.

Among the names being celebrated are Carole Pope, Bilal Baig, Devery Jacobs, Douglas Elliott and Harper Steele, with a performance by Beverly Glenn-Copeland, who will receive the 2025 Legacy Award.

“From advocacy and health initiatives to arts and culture, these changemakers are building a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient future for 2SLGBTQIA+ people,” said a press release about the event.

Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press is a not-for-profit 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization, and the publisher of the online magazine Xtra. Its awards night is sure to dazzle with so many stars in attendance, but we noticed one entry in its fundraising auction that may be of interest to Swifties: an acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift.

While any teardrops on this guitar are not hers per se—a representative confirmed that the guitar hasn’t been played by Taylor, though the signature is genuine—it’s still a neat collector’s item. (A hand-signed Swift photo was repurposed and applied to the guitar.)

Bidding starts at $2,550. Swifties, you have 15 days. And while you’re here, get into Beverly Glenn-Copeland.

