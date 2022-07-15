This Richmond Hill couple makes a combined $195,000. How are they spending it?

Mortgage: $2,300 a month.



Utilities: $500 a month.



Cellphone and internet: $260 a month for unlimited talk and text with Fido.



Streaming services: $22 a month. “We use only Netflix and Amazon Prime,” Jovan says.



Insurance: $800 a month for home and auto.



Car: $700 a month. “I bought a new Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2020, so most of that goes toward financing,” says Ida, “but we’re also spending a lot on gas these days, taking the kids to visit family.”

Groceries: $800 a month. “We get our dry foods and diapers delivered from Walmart, which saves us time and money,” says Ida. “Otherwise, we shop for meat and produce at Costco.”