City

This registered dietitian makes $106,000 a year. How does she spend it?

“I spent more than $4,000 on my cats last year”

By Aleah Balas| Photography by Brittany Carmichael
 | June 17, 2024
Who: Max Seider, 36 What she does: She’s a registered dietitian working at both a hospital and a fitness club downtown What she makes: $106,000 Where she lives: A one-bedroom condo in Liberty Village

Regular Expenses

Mortgage: $1,307 a month. “I’m hoping to put another $10,000 down before it renews this December.”

Maintenance fees: $437 a month. “They’ve gone up by about $100 over the past six years. If my annual raises kept up with inflation, this would be an easier pill to swallow.”

Property tax: $185 a month.

Hydro: $61 a month. “I try to run my dishwasher and do my laundry during off hours to take advantage of lower rates.”

Car: $192 a month. “This is for gas and insurance. I own a 2011 Toyota Matrix and typically fill it up every three weeks.”

Transportation: $89 a year. “My work gives me a discount on Bike Share Toronto. I bike to the gym and when I’m meeting friends or running errands. I’m trying to be more environmentally conscious.”

Cell: $55 a month with Rogers.

Internet: $57 a month. “I’ve been using Beanfield since I moved here, but I’m considering cheaper plans.”

Groceries: $500 a month. “I track expenses and was shocked to see how much groceries have gone up year over year.”

Entertainment: $375 a month. “Going to the movies and the theatre, along with eating with my friends and family, is important to me.”

Clothing: $150 a month.

Beauty: $150 a month. “I’ve cut down on manicures and pedicures to save money.”

Pet care: $350 a month. “My cats are named Bear and Bagheera. Between vet bills, litter, toys and food, I’m horrified to say I spent $4,200 on them last year. But they’re like my children!”

Gym: $150 a month. “Now that I’m working at a gym, I get a discounted membership, which includes personal training. I used to pay $270 a month, so it’s a good deal.”

Business expenses: $150 a month. “I love cooking high-protein recipes.”

Liability insurance and license fees: $700 a year.

Savings: $700 a month.

Recent Splurges

Travel: $700. “I just visited a friend in Ottawa. We went out for some nice dinners and had a spa day.”

Fancy datebook: $115. “It helps optimize my time better than Google Calendar. I don’t know how I functioned without it.”

Cross stitch pattern: $57. “It’s the first one I’ve bought in 25 years. Its Pokémon-themed pattern is so cute and making it will give me hundreds of hours of entertainment.”

