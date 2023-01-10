City

This online publisher makes $130,000 a year. How does he spend it?

“In 2021, I bought $800 worth of groceries on PC points alone.”

By | Photography By Erin Leydon |  

Who: Andrew John Virtue Dobson
What he does: Runs Dobbernationloves, his own food and travel publication
What he makes: $130,000
Where he lives: A one-bedroom condo in Regent Park

Regular Expenses

Rent: $1,720 a month. “In June 2021, I moved here after living in a shoebox for 10 years. The community pool across the street is free, so I no longer have a gym bill.”

Phone: $50 a month. “Koodo had an amazing deal, so I made the switch from a major carrier to save.”

Internet: $45 a month. “I get high-speed unlimited internet with CanNet. I don’t understand why people pay more than $50 a month for internet in Toronto.”

Hydro: $50 a month.

Groceries: $500 a month. “I try to stick to No Frills. In 2021, I bought $800 worth of groceries on PC points alone.”

Big-Ticket Expenses

Bike repair: $200. “I had my bike wheel stolen in Yorkville recently and had to fork over for a new wheel and a tune-up. In the warm months, I get around the city on my bike. During the winter, I take the TTC.”

Travel insurance: $180. “I spoke at a conference in Thailand for travel industry creatives, which was covered by the tourism board. My only expense was the insurance, paid for with my TD Visa credit card.”

Dental: $549. “Small business owners must spend a minimum amount to claim medical expenses on their taxes. In 2022, my income bounced back from the pandemic slump, so I splurged on checkups, cleaning and X-rays.”

Hearing aids: $8,200. “I’m late deafened, and people with disabilities often can’t indulge in vacations or fancy cars because of our added expenses. OHIP covers $500 per ear, so I’m out of pocket $7,200.”

