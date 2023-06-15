This financial analyst makes up to $115,000 a year. How does she spend it?

“I hope to own a small hotel in Tuscany someday”

Who: Anna Voblaia, 30

What she does: Financial analyst at Eataly and part-time culinary arts instructor at Centennial College

What she makes: $95,000 to $115,000

Where she lives: A one-bedroom apartment in the Entertainment District

Regular Expenses

Rent: $2,000 a month.

Phone and internet: $115 a month. “I don’t watch TV, and I subscribe only to Spotify.”

Transportation: $100 a month. “I use the TTC and Uber, but I prefer to walk around the city, so I save a lot of money that way.”

Groceries: $250 a month. “I’m a trained chef, and I like to cook. Plus I get a 20 per cent discount at Eataly, which is amazing.”

Health and wellness: $300 a month. “I have a gym membership, I do yoga and I see a chiropractor regularly.”

Aesthetics: $350 to $700 a month. “I came to Canada from Ukraine in 2016, and there’s a wonderful community of Ukrainian professionals who have also recently arrived here. They take care of my nails and facials. Depending on what my skin needs, the spend can go up or down.”

Entertainment: $50 to $300 a month. “I recently spent $150 on tickets to Måneskin, the Italian rock band that won Eurovision. But Beyoncé tickets are out of my league.”

Hobbies: $300 a month. “I wanted more of a life outside of work, so I started taking horseback riding and watercolour classes.”

Self-improvement: $400 to $1,000 a month. “This is very important to me. I meditate and take coaching classes as well as various sessions for neurographic or freeform art. I also love to buy books.”

Charity: $100 to $400 a month. “I tend to support Ukrainian causes. My monthly donation varies based on what’s in the news. Sometimes there are fundraisers, and sometimes I send money directly to family and friends back home.”

Savings: $300 to $700 a month. “Before the war, I saved more, but when I saw what was happening—how one rocket could destroy people’s homes and lives in an instant—I stopped saving for some unknown future. I want to make the best of my life right now.”

Upcoming Splurges

Trip to Italy and Portugal: $5,000 to $6,000. “I have a big trip planned this summer. I hope to someday have a property in Tuscany with a small hotel, restaurant and winery. With my culinary background and knowledge of the business, I’d be well equipped to run it.”