This donor relations manager makes $90,000 a year. How is she spending during the pandemic?
Who Dawn Green, 44
What She Does Donor relations manager at the CAMH Foundation
What She makes $90,000 a year
Where She lives A two-bed, two-bath loft near Dufferin and Castlefield, with her 14-year-old cat, Punkie
Regular Expenses
Mortgage $1,140 a month. “I bought my place for $741,000 back in 2019. I should be able to pay off the mortgage in 21 years.”
Other housing costs $855 a month, for maintenance, utilities and property taxes.
Internet $68 a month, for an unlimited plan with TekSavvy.
Phone $79 a month, for five gigs of data and unlimited calling with Telus.
Groceries $400 a month, from Sobeys, Fortinos and No Frills.
Takeout $100 a month. “I really like the key lime cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory.”
Transportation $0 a month. “I’ve been working from home during Covid, and if I need to go grocery shopping or anything, I borrow my boyfriend’s car.”
Subscriptions $10 a month, for Spotify.
Savings $250 a month, split between an RRSP and a TFSA. “I’m trying to save $20,000 to renovate my kitchen.”
Cat-related expenses $45 a month, for food and litter for Punkie.
Recent Splurges
Bathroom renovations $14,o00, for a new toilet, walk-in shower, vanity, tiles and paint. “It was a total gut job.”
Bike $300, for a purple CCM Annette comfort bike. “Local shops have been sold out since the start of the pandemic, but I found this one at a Canadian Tire in St. Catharines.”
Ring light $30, from Amazon. “It sits on my desk, right behind my computer, and brightens my face for video calls.”
