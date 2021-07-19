City

This donor relations manager makes $90,000 a year. How is she spending during the pandemic?

By Etienne Lajoie | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

Who Dawn Green, 44
What She Does Donor relations manager at the CAMH Foundation
What She makes $90,000 a year
Where She lives A two-bed, two-bath loft near Dufferin and Castlefield, with her 14-year-old cat, Punkie

Regular Expenses

Mortgage $1,140 a month. “I bought my place for $741,000 back in 2019. I should be able to pay off the mortgage in 21 years.”

Other housing costs $855 a month, for maintenance, utilities and property taxes.

Internet $68 a month, for an unlimited plan with TekSavvy.

Phone $79 a month, for five gigs of data and unlimited calling with Telus.

Groceries $400 a month, from Sobeys, Fortinos and No Frills.

Takeout $100 a month. “I really like the key lime cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory.”

Transportation $0 a month. “I’ve been working from home during Covid, and if I need to go grocery shopping or anything, I borrow my boyfriend’s car.”

Subscriptions $10 a month, for Spotify.

Savings $250 a month, split between an RRSP and a TFSA. “I’m trying to save $20,000 to renovate my kitchen.”

Cat-related expenses $45 a month, for food and litter for Punkie.

Recent Splurges

Bathroom renovations $14,o00, for a new toilet, walk-in shower, vanity, tiles and paint. “It was a total gut job.”

Bike $300, for a purple CCM Annette comfort bike. “Local shops have been sold out since the start of the pandemic, but I found this one at a Canadian Tire in St. Catharines.”

Ring light $30, from Amazon. “It sits on my desk, right behind my computer, and brightens my face for video calls.”

Topics: cost of living

 

