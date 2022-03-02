City

This digital marketing manager makes $110,000 a year. How does he spend it?

This digital marketing manager makes $110,000 a year. How does he spend it?

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

Who Ahmet Kul, 30
What he does Digital marketing manager at a bank
What he makes $110,000 a year
Where he lives A one-bedroom apartment at Yonge and Eglinton

Regular Expenses

Rent $1,900, including utilities. “All of the restaurants and shops I need are within walking distance, which is great,” says Ahmet.

Internet $50 a month, for unlimited high-speed internet. “I get a deal because my building has a contract with FibreStream.”

Phone $50 a month, with Fido.

Fitness $105 a month, for a membership at Basecamp, a rock-climbing gym. “I love rock climbing and I go three or four times a week, but I wish I could do it even more often.”

Transportation $110 a month, for TTC and Uber. “I work from home, so I don’t leave my neighbourhood that much. But if I’m going to visit friends or to the rock-climbing gym, I’ll take public transport or Uber.”

Groceries $350 a month. “I shop at Metro every now and then, but I order most necessities, like cleaning products and bulk foods, on Amazon, where they’re cheaper and delivered right to my door.”

Eating out $1,300 a month, mostly for takeout and delivery. “My favourite places are MeatPoint, a Turkish restaurant, and Rolltation, a sushi burrito chain.”

Investments $2,000 a month, in the stock market. “I’m aiming to buy a house in two years, so I’m putting about 20 per cent of my earnings into a portfolio.”

Recent Splurges

Trip to Florida $4,000, for travel, food and accommodations. “My partner and I spent the holidays visiting Disney World and Universal Studios.”

Birthday gift $1,200, for a pearl necklace from Tiffany. “I got it for my partner’s 30th birthday. She always wanted pearls.”

Interested in sharing your cost of living? Send a breakdown of your expenses to costofliving@torontolife.com

Topics:

 

Big Stories

How I learned the horrifying truth about my biological father
Memoir

How I learned the horrifying truth about my biological father

Inside a $4-billion family feud
City

Inside a $4-billion family feud

Fifteen mesmerizing photos that reveal the lives of Torontonians in the 1960s and ’70s
City

Fifteen mesmerizing photos that reveal the lives of Torontonians in the 1960s and ’70s

Behind the scenes of an $11-billion subway war
City

Behind the scenes of an $11-billion subway war

Dispatches from the weirdest university year ever
Life

Dispatches from the weirdest university year ever

<em>Toronto Life&#8217;</em>s top longreads of 2021
City

Toronto Life’s top longreads of 2021