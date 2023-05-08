City

Thirty-three archival photos showcasing the history of the Ontario Science Centre

Since 1969, visitors have flocked to the museum to learn about the wonders of science and technology. Now, the iconic building may be demolished

By Morgan Cameron Ross |  

A postcard of the Ontario Science Centre from the 1970s. Chuckman's

For decades, Torontonians have flocked to the Ontario Science Centre, at Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road, to be thrilled by the hair-raising Van de Graaff generator and try out the power-generating bicycles. Established in 1969, the complex has welcomed over 48 million visitors since its founding—including schoolchildren, families, astronauts and celebrities like John Lennon, Sigourney Weaver and Prince Philip. 

The opening of the science centre marked a groundbreaking shift in public education. The museum’s interactive exhibits—among the first of their kind in the world—ushered in a new and exciting hands-on approach to learning for children and adults. And the space didn’t make waves just for its programming: the brutalist complex, designed by legendary Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama, received international recognition for its sleek minimalist design. 

In April, Doug Ford’s government announced its plan to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place, another community hub undergoing a contentious transformation, claiming the move will be cheaper than giving the historic building necessary repairs. According to the province, the space in north Toronto will be demolished and replaced by housing. As disgruntled science lovers advocate to save the beloved building from this fate, we’ve gathered a selection of archival photos that capture the museum’s legacy as a hub for curiosity, learning and delight.

A sketch of the centre from the 1960s. Moriyama Teshima Architects

 

Another sketch of the centre. Moriyama Teshima Architects

 

A model of the centre from the 1960s. Toronto Star

 

Construction for the centre beginning in the 1960s. Toronto Star

 

Ontario Science Centre architect Raymond Moriyama. Toronto Star

 

The newly opened Ontario Science Centre in 1969

 

A view of the interior in 1969. Moriyama Teshima Architects

 

Another view of the interior in 1969. Moriyama Teshima Architects

 

John Lennon and Yoko Ono visiting the brand-new centre in 1969. Toronto Telegram/York University

 

Prince Philip visiting the brand-new centre in 1969. Toronto Star

 

A visitor tries the hair-raising Van de Graaff generator in the 1970s.

 

The centre’s auditorium in the 1970s

 

A postcard of the centre’s popular exhibits from the 1970s

 

A globe on display in the 1970s

 

US astronaut James Lovell signing autographs in 1970. Toronto Star

 

The Bicycle Generator in the 1970s

 

Schoolchildren visit the centre in the 1970s

 

A model lab at the centre in the 1970s

 

Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier signs autographs in 1979. Toronto Star

 

The exterior of the centre in the 1970s

 

Miss Piggy and The Muppets creator Jim Henson visit the centre in 1982. Toronto Star

 

A young science enthusiast in 1984. Toronto Star

 

An exhibit at the centre in 1988. City of Toronto Archives

 

Ontario premier David Peterson throws a pitch in 1988. Toronto Star

 

Sigourney Weaver filming Gorillas in the Mist at the centre in 1988. Toronto Star

 

A space exploration exhibit in 1992. Toronto Star

 

A Star Trek exhibit in 1996. Toronto Star

 

A young visitor making a giant bubble in 1990. Toronto Star

 

A budding astronaut in 1997. Toronto Star

 

A monstrous exhibit in 1997. Toronto Star

 

A young visitor uses the Van de Graaff generator in 1997. Toronto Star

 

Actors Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley Brothers, promoting a Harry Potter exhibit at the centre in 2010. Toronto Star

 

