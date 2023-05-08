Thirty-three archival photos showcasing the history of the Ontario Science Centre

Since 1969, visitors have flocked to the museum to learn about the wonders of science and technology. Now, the iconic building may be demolished

For decades, Torontonians have flocked to the Ontario Science Centre, at Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road, to be thrilled by the hair-raising Van de Graaff generator and try out the power-generating bicycles. Established in 1969, the complex has welcomed over 48 million visitors since its founding—including schoolchildren, families, astronauts and celebrities like John Lennon, Sigourney Weaver and Prince Philip.

The opening of the science centre marked a groundbreaking shift in public education. The museum’s interactive exhibits—among the first of their kind in the world—ushered in a new and exciting hands-on approach to learning for children and adults. And the space didn’t make waves just for its programming: the brutalist complex, designed by legendary Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama, received international recognition for its sleek minimalist design.

In April, Doug Ford’s government announced its plan to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place, another community hub undergoing a contentious transformation, claiming the move will be cheaper than giving the historic building necessary repairs. According to the province, the space in north Toronto will be demolished and replaced by housing. As disgruntled science lovers advocate to save the beloved building from this fate, we’ve gathered a selection of archival photos that capture the museum’s legacy as a hub for curiosity, learning and delight.

