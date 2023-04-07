Thirty-one photos from Easter celebrations in Toronto over the decades

Easter has been celebrated in Toronto since the days of York, but the ways it has been celebrated have certainly changed over the years. (You don’t see too many public resurrection reenactments these days.) Whether it’s the annual Beaches Parade, the festivities along Dundas West in Little Portugal and Little Italy, or the many church services and ragtime walks around Sunnyside Pavilion, Toronto has always found ways to come together to enjoy Easter. For some, the holiday signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ; for others, it’s a time for family, bunny-themed greeting cards and, if you’re lucky, chocolate—lots and lots of chocolate.

Here’s a collection of photos of past Toronto Easter events.

