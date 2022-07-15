The Questionnaire: These City Hall veterans just made the leap to Queen’s Park

Mary-Margaret McMahon

MPP of Beaches–East York, liberal



Dream job as a kid: “An author. I like dreaming up ideas.”

If you could have one superpower: “Flight. I’d be able to see the world from a different perspective.”

Death row meal: “The pork, veggie and noodle dish from Mi Mi on Gerrard.”

Why you decided to leap from city hall to Queen’s Park: “To tackle the climate emergency.”

Your best and worst political attributes: “Best: I’m a people person. Worst: I’m way too honest.”

Something every aspiring politician should know: “You get a lot of nasty

stuff slung at you, so don’t take things personally.”

The biggest problem facing Ontarians right now: “Affordability, across the board.”

When you leave Queen’s Park, your term will have been a success if…: “I’ve gotten everyone together to back a solid climate action plan.”

Celebrity doppelgänger: “I’d like to think Meg Ryan, but that may be a stretch.”

Political idol: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s tenacious, and she’s doing things for the greater good.”

Greatest TV show ever made: “Get Smart. The innovations were way ahead of their time.”

Kristyn Wong-Tam

MPP of Toronto Centre, new democrat

Dream job as a kid: “A chef, like my dad.”

If you could have one superpower: “Flight. So I could see everything, from the rainforest to the Sahara.”

Death row meal: “Spaghetti and meatballs.”

Why you decided to leap from city hall to Queen’s Park: “To take on challenges like rent control and inclusive long-term care.”

Your best and worst political attributes: “Best: My ability to listen. Worst: I’m sometimes not partisan enough.”

Something every aspiring politician should know: “You learn to mix work and life, but you can’t balance them.”

The biggest problem facing Ontarians right now: “Affordability. The middle class is disappearing.”

When you leave Queen’s Park, your term will have been a success if…: “I improve access to mental health care and addiction recovery services.”

Celebrity doppelgänger: “Someone suggested Arya Stark from Game of Thrones because I’m independent and tomboyish.”

Political idol: “Tommy Douglas. He created Canadian health care.”

Greatest TV show ever made: “Parks and Recreation.”

Michael Ford

MPP of York South–Weston, progressive conservative

Dream job as a kid: “A paramedic. I wanted to help people during their most difficult times.”

If you could have one superpower: “Invisibility. That would be neat.”

Death row meal: “Spaghetti and meatballs.”

Why you decided to leap from city hall to Queen’s Park: “To work on things like the economy and transit investment at a higher level.”

Your best and worst political attributes: “Best: My ability to work across party lines. Worst: Occasionally, I put too much emphasis on compromise.”

Something every aspiring politician should know: “Focus on fulfilling the promises that got you elected.”

The biggest problem facing Ontarians right now: “Affordability. I heard about that throughout my entire campaign.”

When you leave Queen’s Park, your term will have been a success if…: “I can improve the Ontario economy.”

Celebrity doppelgänger: “I’ll say Chris Pratt.”

Political idol: “My grandfather, Doug Ford Sr. I really looked up to him.”

Greatest TV show ever made: “The King of Queens. I love Kevin James’s self-deprecating humour.”