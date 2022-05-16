The Questionnaire: These CEOs are betting big on the future of online gambling

The Questionnaire: These CEOs are betting big on the future of online gambling

Ontario recently legalized online gambling, so we asked three pioneering CEOs their favourite book, best gambling advice and guiltiest pleasure

Steven Salz

Co-founder and CEO, Rivalry

First thing you do in the morning: “Make breakfast for my two kids.”

If you could have one superpower: “Unlimited energy and focus.”

Secret to success: “Discipline.”

Favourite book: “The Present Age: On the Death of Rebellion by Søren Kierkegaard.”

Coolest thing in your office: “An English landscape painting by Alfred de Breanski, which I got from my wife’s grandfather.”

Celebrity doppelganger: “Novak Djokovic, the tennis player.”

Guilty pleasure: “The rugelach from Grodzinski bakery in Thornhill.”

Favourite thing about Toronto: “The energy—it’s great for people trying to build things.”

Next big trip: “Hopefully to Lake Como in the summer with my family.”

Role model: “Lee Kuan Yew, the first prime minister of Singapore. He built the city-state like a scrappy start-up.”

Best gambling advice: “Don’t bet more than you’re willing to lose.”

Death row meal: “Sushi from Tachi, a small Japanese restaurant downtown.”

Poker, blackjack, other: “Blackjack. There’s a beauty to the math of it.”

Best bet you’ve ever made: “I bet $250 on a Formula 1 race last year. It paid out about $1,500.”

Sporting event on your bucket list: “A Counter-Strike e-sports event in Poland.”

Michael Moskowitz

Founding partner and CEO, Northstar Gaming

First thing you do in the morning: “Go on the Peloton app.”

If you could have one superpower: “Time travel.”

Secret to success: “Hard work, commitment and collaboration.”

Favourite book: “Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson. I worked at Apple in my 20s.”

Coolest thing in your office: “A miniature torch from the Vancouver Olympics.”

Celebrity doppelganger: “Ryan Reynolds. I love Deadpool.”

Guilty pleasure: “Ruffles sour cream and onion.”

Favourite thing about Toronto: “The culture, diversity and friendliness.”

Next big trip: “In June, I’m going to a remote fishing lodge in Manitoba with my buddies from high school.”

Role model: “My father, Milton. He had wonderful family values.”

Best gambling advice: “Look at the data, give yourself the best chance to win.”

Death row meal: “The Singapore noodles from Dynasty, a Chinese restaurant in Yorkville.”

Poker, blackjack, other: “Blackjack. It’s fun to interact with other players when you’re at the table.”

Best bet you’ve ever made: “I won $1,800 in one hand, playing at a blackjack table in Vegas.”

Sporting event on your bucket list: “I’d love to see a Formula 1 race in Brazil.”

Scott Vanderwel

CEO, Pointsbet Canada

First thing you do in the morning: “Go for a bike ride with the Donnybrook cycling club.”

If you could have one superpower: “See into the future. It would have been nice to predict, and stop, the pandemic.”

Secret to success: “Not thinking too much about trying to be successful.”

Favourite book: “The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson. It’s about the angel investor’s journey to success.”

Coolest thing in your office: “A curling jersey from Canadian champion Kerri Einarson’s team.”

Celebrity doppelganger: “Steve Carell. My sons are rabid fans of The Office.”

Guilty pleasure: “Ketchup chips.”

Favourite thing about Toronto: “Go five blocks in any direction and you feel like you’re in a different city.”

Next big trip: “A boat tour along the coast of Croatia, hopefully in 2023.”

Role model: “My father, Gerald. He taught me the value of hard work.”

Best gambling advice: “Bet within your limits.”

Death row meal: “A peppercorn steak from Jacobs & Co.”

Poker, blackjack, other: “Blackjack. That’s the one I can win at.”

Best bet you’ve ever made: “I once turned $200 into $2,000 at a blackjack table in Vegas.”

Sporting event on your bucket list: “A Super Bowl, somewhere warm.”