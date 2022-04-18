The Questionnaire: Hospital CEOs on life during the pandemic and what comes next

Plus the keys to their success, biggest heroes and guiltiest pleasures

Barb Collins

President and CEO, Humber River Hospital

Dream job as a kid: “A lawyer. I like the art of debate.”

First thing you do in the morning: “Check my email.”

If you could have one superpower: “I would make Covid go away.”

Secret to success: “Work hard, be kind and communicate.”

Favourite book: “Hardwiring Excellence by Quint Studer.”

Coolest thing in your office: “A hardhat and shovel, which we used to break ground on the hospital back in 2010.”

Celebrity doppelganger: “Helen Mirren.”

Guilty pleasure: “A martini, with Grey Goose, ice and an olive.”

Favourite spot in the city: “The Humber River trail.”

Next big trip: “My family is going to Turks and Caicos in the spring.”

What helped you through the pandemic: “My colleagues.”

Role model: “My 90-year-old mother, Mary. She still works two jobs.”

Favourite expression: “ ‘Really?’ It’s what I’m known for.”

Coffee order: “Small black coffee from Tim Hortons.”

One meal for the rest of your life: “A steak, cooked rare.”

Worst Covid misinformation you’ve heard: “ ‘Vaccines will harm you.’ It made everyone anxious.”

Favourite TV doctor: “George Clooney, But I think of him as a humanitarian.”

Andy Smith

President and CEO, Sunnybrook Hospital

Dream job as a kid: “Forward for the Montreal Canadiens.”

First thing you do in the morning: “Read a hard copy of the Globe and Mail.”

If you could have one superpower: “Make everyone on my team the best version of themselves.”

Secret to success: “If you help others, it will come back to you.”

Favourite book: “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln.”

Coolest thing in your office: “A picture of Winston Churchill on the north coast of France, taken just after D-Day.”

Celebrity doppelganger: “Robert Redford or Ron Howard.”

Guilty pleasure: “I eat two bags of Miss Vickie’s for lunch every day.”

Favourite spot in the city: “The ravine system behind the hospital.”

What helped you through the pandemic: “A lot of walking.”

Role model: “My mother, Susan. She was a nurse and taught me to serve others.”

Favourite expression: “ ‘Go to the blue paint.’ It’s a hockey analogy for going right at a problem.”

Coffee order: “Large Irish cream blend from Second Cup.”

One meal for the rest of your life: “Ackee and saltfish.”

Worst Covid misinformation you’ve heard: “ ‘Covid is over.’ ”

Favourite TV doctor: “Peter Benton, the surgeon on ER.”

Kevin Smith

President and CEO, University Health Network

Dream job as a kid: “An astronaut.”

First thing you do in the morning: “Look at our Covid numbers.”

If you could have one superpower: “Flight, so I could get around efficiently.”

Secret to success: “Love what you’re doing.”

Favourite podcast: “Smartless, with Jason Bateman. It’s funny and a bit nutty.”

Coolest thing in your office: “A picture of Harvey Firestone, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison, on the porch of an old cabin in Florida.”

Celebrity doppelganger: “My family says I look like Kevin Spacey.”

Favourite spot in the city: “The waterfront. I feel best when I’m near water.”

Next big trip: “I’m going to England in May.”

What helped you through the pandemic: “Keeping a sense of humour.”

Role model: “My mentors when I was working at McMaster.”

Favourite expression: “ ‘It appears so.’ In my job, it’s better to leave things open to interpretation.”

Coffee order: “Iced espresso with a little bit of milk, from Starbucks.”

One meal for the rest of your life: “Thin crust pizza with green olives.”

Favourite TV doctor: “Hugh Laurie in House. He was a good antihero.”