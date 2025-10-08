The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

Photo by Carmen Mandat

The Toronto Maple Leafs are so back. They’ll face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena tonight. We’ll be alternating our channels between hockey and baseball—please, someone win.

Team captain Auston Matthews says he feels good after training camp. And you know what else he feels? Tired, mostly of questions about ex-teammate Mitch Marner, the Markham-born fifth-leading all-time points producer for the Leafs, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights last summer after nine seasons in Toronto.

“You got two more weeks, and then we’re done with these questions,” Matthews told reporters who’d asked about this major adjustment to the team last month.

That is admirable boundary-setting and we respect it. Starting now.

