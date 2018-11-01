The Find: indulgent couples packages at Elmwood Spa

Now that it’s officially autumn and couples have to deal with dark afternoons and inevitably more hectic schedules, self-care is more important than ever (cue the extra-long evening baths or passing on the party to dive into a great book). Couples brainstorming new ways to relax together—that don’t involve booking a last-minute flight to Thailand—need to check out Elmwood Spa’s enviable couples treatments. They’re guaranteed to make you feel like you’re on a tropical holiday, without ever leaving the downtown core. Here are a few reasons you should book:

The spa is a true sanctuary

Housed in a historic five-storey building near Yonge and Dundas, Elmwood Spa is the ultimate urban oasis. As you step inside the building, you immediately forget about those unread e-mails or your kid’s after-school schedule. And that’s before even dipping a toe in their Whirlpool, indulging in one of their healthy smoothies and snacks from the juice bar, enjoying a sumptuous massage in a fireplace-equipped treatment room or dining in your spa robe at the fourth-floor Terrace Restaurant, where you can choose from a three-course prix fixe menu.

The couples packages are one-of-a-kind

Best of all, the extra-special couples packages can turn a relaxing afternoon into a one-of-a-kind date night. Each package starts off with access to the Water Therapies™, which include a swimming pool, whirlpool and steam rooms. The poolside lounge is licensed, meaning you can enjoy a glass of chardonnay or ice-cold brew while you wait for your services.

It makes for the ultimate date

Couples can choose from a variety of side-by-side massages from the spa’s highly trained Registered Massage Therapists. The first option, the “Exotic Escape for Two” ($360), has a 50-minute couples Swedish massage, while the second option, the “Thai Escape for Two” ($459), features a 75-minute Deep Siam Massage. The Deep Siam Massage is particularly healing, as it uses a heated Thai herbal compress. The heat is designed to restore the body’s energy, while the herbs and essential oils balance the senses. It can target everything from stress-induced muscle tension to fatigue, and even speed up recovery from the common cold. A few of the herbs used include lemongrass, which is beneficial for asthma, turmeric, which reduces inflammation, and Kaffir lime, which has a ton of detoxifying properties. Couples can even take the compresses home afterwards, and use them as the perfect mid-week stress antidote.

An epic dinner is included

The final part of the package involves a four-course dinner for two at Bangkok Garden. After changing out of their robes, couples can wander over to the main floor restaurant, which has been providing top-notch Thai food for over 35 years. With a main dining room lushly decorated in teak imported from Thailand, a gently flowing river with a small school of fish, and artifacts that were specifically imported for the restaurant, you will be transported to an authentic Thai experience. The four-course meal kicks off with appetizers like tiger shrimp rolls, mango salad and lemon seafood soup. Couples can also feast on plenty of traditional curries and noodle dishes, or the grill’s nightly offerings: tender chicken or beef, filleted fish or pan-seared vegetables. Their seafood selection is especially amazing, whether it’s stir-fried, steamed or deep-fried to perfection. The dessert here isn’t to be missed: they’re famous for their Sriracha chocolate mousse and mango sticky rice. It’s all just steps from Yonge-Dundas square, so your night can continue on afterward with the theatre, a sports game and many more nearby attractions. Regardless, you and your partner are guaranteed to leave feeling like totally new people: restored, rejuvenated and reconnected. Start planning your getaway, no plane ticket needed!

18 Elm St., 416-977-6751, elmwoodspa.com