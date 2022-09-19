Sweatworking is the new networking at these iconic Toronto clubs

The Cambridge Group makes its mark with high-quality fitness paired with rich social experiences

Without question, COVID-19’s one-two punch of extended gym closures and restricted workouts hit the health and fitness industry hard over the past couple of years. But with Toronto emerging from the pandemic and the downtown core once again bustling, the enduring Cambridge Group of Clubs are flexing their muscles, ready to help Torontonians reconnect with their goals – and each other.

“Our clubs have always brought together likeminded individuals for personal wellbeing and recreation, not to mention for our legendary parties and socials,” says Clive Caldwell, President and CEO of the Cambridge Group of Clubs.

Conveniently located along Toronto’s PATH system, the prestigious trio of clubs – the Adelaide Club, Cambridge Club, and Toronto Athletic Club – are renowned for their exceptional whole-health experience. From swimming to squash, and strength training to spa services, they provide both financial district executives and fitness-minded locals with the ideal place to connect and build a community. And for those wondering about the premier perks that come from being a member, the clubs offer reciprocal privileges, granting members exclusive access to more than 120 clubs around the world.

First Canadian Place

From the moment members step through the doors, they begin to understand how the Adelaide Club sets itself apart. The sleek and airy design, the modern look and feel, and the friendly faces all serve as testament to the history and efforts of the Adelaide Club to distinguish itself as a premier health club.

In addition to expansive co-ed workout spaces, the club features a dedicated gym designed by – and for – women. There are studios that house a myriad of group fitness classes, squash courts and leagues, functional strength training gyms, spas and locker rooms loaded with amenities. It’s a one stop shop, including the Adelaide Health Clinic, providing best-in-class preventative and rehabilitative services.

In the heart of the club lies the WorkHUB – a newly redesigned luxurious co-working space. While members are encouraged to use this space to take advantage of the new hybrid work model, the lounge – with its oversized couches and big screen television – remains a favourite for relaxing pre- and post-workouts and connecting with fellow members.

100 Richmond St. W., 11th floor

Established in 1973, the Cambridge Club has been where Bay St.’s most accomplished gentlemen have gathered for nearly 50 years. They appreciate the best in fitness, and enjoy the finer things in life, such as the club’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities and world-class trainers. There’s even a designated sleeping room, perfect for midday naps.

With Clive Caldwell’s beloved Canadian Collection – showcasing countless Canadiana-themed art – and stunning views overlooking Nathan Phillips Square providing an impressive backdrop, the club’s Oak Room and bar is the place for members to bring their clients, colleagues and friends. Exclusively available to members of the Cambridge Group of Clubs, the restaurant is known for more than just its impressive menu. From watching sporting events on the big screen, to scotch tastings and the always infamous annual Bentley Cup Black Tie party, the Cambridge Club’s social scene is legendary.

From the décor and amenities, to the squash leagues and lively social calendar, Toronto’s most discerning gents continue to flock to the Cambridge Club.

79 Wellington St. W., 36th floor

Located on the 36th floor of the revered Mies van der Rohe designed TD Centre, the Toronto Athletic Club — also known as the Club Above — sports panoramic views that leave members reluctant to step off their treadmills.

With over 40,000 square feet of studios, squash, the Sport Medicine Clinic and training spaces, the club caters to members who aspire to feel their absolute best. Whether they are looking to take part in specialized training in the Strength Lab, experience Pilates in the sun-drenched loft high above the city or swim in the extraordinary penthouse level pool, the club has built a community of sophisticated executives that appreciate a life well-lived.

The Toronto Athletic Club also houses the award-winning Stratus Restaurant. Led by Chef Martha Wright, Stratus combines new world flavours with old world classics, creating a menu that continually delights big city palates.

