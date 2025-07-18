/
City News

Something surprising has surfaced on the waterfront: a condo that’s actually stunning

Aqualuna at Bayside is Tridel’s newest residential complex

By Toronto Life
 | July 18, 2025
It’s a building that demands attention—from the Gardiner, from across the lake, from anywhere. Aqualuna at Bayside is Tridel’s newest condo complex and, until further notice, the architectural crown jewel of the central waterfront. Standing like a bronze mountain range over Queens Quay’s eastern edge, it’s like nothing Toronto has ever seen: undulating balconies that eschew cheap materials for copper railings, large terraces dotted with greenery and panoramic views from each of its 243 units. This is not a glass box that appears clumsily assembled from a kit. This is a skyline-defining project, one that dares Torontonians to rethink what’s possible when beauty is put front and centre.

