Simu Liu, Jeremy Lin and others were in town this weekend for a celebrity basketball bash

They were joined by two-time NBA champion and former Raptor Matt Bonner

By Toronto Life| Photography by Anton Mak
 | July 14, 2025
Simu Liu, Jeremy Lin and others were in town this weekend for a celebrity basketball bash

On Friday night, Asian Roots Collective (formerly the Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association) kicked off its annual Celebrity Classic event with a sushi-filled reception at Intuit HQ at the Well. The one-day festival, which features a celebrity basketball game as well as local food and market vendors, is a celebration of contemporary Asian culture and community. At the welcome reception the night before, guests including NBA legends Matt Bonner, Jason Williams and Jeremy Lin as well as actors Simu Liu and Alex Burriss chowed down on melt-in-your-mouth nigiri from Sushi Yugen, soup dumplings from Mila and tasty treats from Trevor Lui of Highbell Hospitality. Here’s a look at what went down.

Matt Bonner and Jason Williams, former NBA players

Matt Bonner and Jason Williams

Simu Liu, Gah-Yee Won of Intuit Canada, and Jeremy Lin

Simu Liu, Gah-Yee Won and Jeremy Lin

Timothy Chantarangsu and MC Jin

Timothy Chantarangsu and MC Jin

Chefs from Sushi Yugen

Chefs from Sushi Yugen

Simu Liu enjoying some noodles

Simu Liu

Jeremy Lin enjoying sushi from Sushi Yugen

Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Wang and Yvonne Ng from OfflineTV

Jeremy Wang and Yvonne Ng

Actor Alex Burriss

Alex Burriss (a.k.a. Alex Wassabi)

Trevor Lui of Highbell Hospitality

Trevor Lui

Kamen Sun and MC Jin

Kamen Sun and MC Jin

Matt Bonner and Jason Williams

Matt Bonner and Jason Williams

