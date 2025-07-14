Simu Liu, Jeremy Lin and others were in town this weekend for a celebrity basketball bash

On Friday night, Asian Roots Collective (formerly the Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association) kicked off its annual Celebrity Classic event with a sushi-filled reception at Intuit HQ at the Well. The one-day festival, which features a celebrity basketball game as well as local food and market vendors, is a celebration of contemporary Asian culture and community. At the welcome reception the night before, guests including NBA legends Matt Bonner, Jason Williams and Jeremy Lin as well as actors Simu Liu and Alex Burriss chowed down on melt-in-your-mouth nigiri from Sushi Yugen, soup dumplings from Mila and tasty treats from Trevor Lui of Highbell Hospitality. Here’s a look at what went down.

Matt Bonner and Jason Williams

Simu Liu, Gah-Yee Won and Jeremy Lin

Timothy Chantarangsu and MC Jin

Related: At 23, Scottie Barnes is the new face of the Raptors—and the team’s best chance of salvation

Advertisement

Chefs from Sushi Yugen

Simu Liu

Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Wang and Yvonne Ng

Alex Burriss (a.k.a. Alex Wassabi)

Advertisement

Related: Who’s to blame for Masai Ujiri’s ousting?

Trevor Lui

Kamen Sun and MC Jin

Matt Bonner and Jason Williams