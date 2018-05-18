Escape to Rome for the city’s hottest gala

Scrubs in the City provides an experience unlike any of the city’s other fundraising galas

Attention anyone who loves themed parties and supporting an awesome cause: SickKids’ highly anticipated fundraiser is nearly here. On June 7th, BMO Wealth Management, in collaboration with the Mantella Corporation, will be presenting Scrubs in the City’s annual gala at the Evergreen Brick Works. The theme this year is Roman Holiday, and if there’s anything guests can expect, it’s to have their expectations totally blown out of the water. While 2018 tickets have already sold out, interested people can add themselves to a mailing list to be first in line for 2019 tickets.

Since 2015, Scrubs in the City has transported guests to exotic destinations like Tokyo, London and Marrakesh with jaw-dropping décor and stunning entertainment. The volunteer committee, helmed by local fashion icons like Sylvia Mantella and Suzanne Rogers, always manages to outdo the previous year with a truly immersive night. For last year’s Marrakesh extravaganza, for instance, the venue was transformed into a Moroccan palace, with beautifully ornate lounges and swirling kaleidoscopic patterns everywhere. A show-stopping entrance gate was the perfect photo backdrop and the mosaic dance floor decal was ideal for Instagramming extravagant footwear.

This year’s Rome-themed party will channel all the romance the city has to offer, with super-sophisticated details that will make guests feel like they’re experiencing the city the George and Amal Clooney way. There will likely be ultra-grand odes to the Italian city’s gorgeous highlights. Plus, there will be gourmet pizza and pasta galore. The menu will be catered by Toben Food by Design, with food stations from the city’s best Italian restaurants—Buca, Jamie’s Italian, Amano Pasta and Piano Piano are confirmed.

The entertainment is always the best surprise of the night—and never fails to leave guests in total awe. Last year, attendees were greeted by live camels, got to have their photos taken with falcons and watched as belly-dancers and fire-throwers put on hypnotic performances. By the end of the evening, the entire crowd of socialites, local celebs, prominent business personalities and fashion insiders inevitably winds up in a dance party to a live band.

This year’s theme provides plenty of opportunities to sport airy, carefree Roman holiday–inspired looks—and, of course, reason to channel your best 1950s Audrey Hepburn. In past years, notable guests have included Real Housewives Ann Kaplan Mulholland, Joan Walker and Roxy Earle, as well as TV personality Cheryl Hickey and socialites Jenna Bitove and Ainsley Kerr. Last year one the most popular guests was the canine Instagram sensation Dean the Basset.

A silent auction will go online May 24, where guests can snap up unique experiences they might not have the chance to get otherwise, such as court side seats to the raptors, a Fendi experience in Rome with Business Class tickets courtesy of Air Canada and a host of other amazing things. Plus, there will be a ton of super-high-value raffle prizes announced at the party: a $30,000 gift certificate for a car, a business-class trip for two to any Fairmont property in the world and a custom piece of designer jewellery made specifically for Scrubs in the City Rome have all been confirmed.