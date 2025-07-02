Fall in love at the Samsung Sweetheart Villa at Stackt market

First date jitters are normal. But if you’ve ever been stuck pacing around, wondering how to get that prospective lover’s heart racing: don’t worry, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Google Gemini has your back. Gemini offers more than just moral support—it’s got exactly the right words to help you prepare to win their affection.

From now until July 6, you can challenge yourself and see how to build a perfect first date at the Samsung Sweetheart Villa at STACKT market, with free admission from noon to 8 p.m. every day.

“Genuine connection can be hard to come by, which is why we’re excited to have guests explore how the Galaxy S25 Edge and Gemini Live can elevate their dating game with real-time coaching and playful prompts,” says Laura Donaldson, head of marketing, mobile at Samsung Electronics Canada. “We’ve created an experience that shows how Samsung technology empowers bold self-expression every step of the way and brings smartphones into a new era of slimness.”

Possessing an unquestionably Gen Z aura, the colourful, heart-throbbing activation takes guests through the Sweetheart Villa, Galaxy S25 Edge in hand—a smartphone as thin as seven credit cards with an equally impressive lightness to hold in your hands. Brand ambassadors then ask you to demonstrate Gemini’s capabilities as your wingman while you tour the area one room at a time.

The task at hand: dress to impress.

Want to know what colours match your vibe best? Hold up a colour swatch to Gemini using video share as you look yourself in the mirror, and Gemini will let you know what tones suit you best through its colour assessment tool. Then, walk into the Villa’s closet and pan Gemini Live across your wardrobe. It’ll match your colours with the options available and even suggest the perfect accessories to match the vibe.

First date outfit? Check.

If you’re still working on crafting the social or dating profile that is so uniquely you, it’s time to pose. Brand ambassadors help you snap shots using the Galaxy S25 Edge 200 MP camera in Insta-worthy locations like a playful ball pit in a tub, or inside a kaleidoscopic built-for-selfies ‘elevator’ room.

And what’s a first date without flowers? The Sweetheart Villa has a bouquet-building room, where Gemini can help you identify flowers and their significance so that you can craft the bouquet that communicates everything that words can’t convey. You can pick up some free baby blue-coloured swag to commemorate your visit to the limited time pop-up, like hats, tote bags and candies that profess a written “I love you!”—literally.

Gemini’s dating guru prowess doesn’t stop there. Gemini Live is packed with features to help you impress—from translating esoteric menus to dropping a cheesy pick-up line in between bites. You can even record moments to last (and love!) without having to worry about background noises or loud music killing the vibe.

At the Villa, pick up a refreshing mocktail slushy from the bar and chill next to the Samsung Sweetheart Villa display right outside—perfect for photo ops and partying during the day.

Falling in love and going on first dates can be tough—especially in Toronto, where it might feel like you’re always running at a kilometre per second. But remember, love isn’t an all-out sprint—it’s a marathon, and Gemini’s there to help you slow things down and pace yourself without burning out.

Visit the Samsung Sweetheart Villa at STACKT before it wraps up on July 6.