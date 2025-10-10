/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Researchers have solved Toronto’s decades-old Subway Deer mystery

Can the Torontoceros be our official mascot?

By Carly Lewis
 | October 10, 2025
Copy link
Researchers have solved Toronto's decades-old Subway Deer mystery
Photo by Peter Langer/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group

After decades of debate in the paleontological community, researchers from Trent University and the Royal Ontario Museum have solved a fascinating Toronto unknown.

In 1976, construction crews working in the subway system discovered the partial skull and antlers of an unidentified creature, close to Islington station.

For years, scientists were unable to match the fossil to a living species, due to its “thick and oddly horizontal” antler beams, according to a New York Times report published this week. This prehistoric enigma, which remains held at the ROM, became known as Torontoceros hypogaeus—“horned Toronto deer from underground.” More commonly, it was nicknamed the Toronto Subway Deer, with little clarity about what it actually was.

Related: “I don’t even know how many dinosaurs I’ve discovered”—A Q&A with ROM paleontologist David Evans

Using ancient DNA extracted from the fossil, which is an estimated 11,000 years old, researchers were able to conclude recently that Torontoceros was closely related to the mule deer and white-tailed deer.

Advertisement

“Torontoceros most likely split from a tangle of evolving deer lineages around two million years ago and took shape as a distinct species,” says the Times story. “It roamed the open landscapes around the Great Lakes alongside mammoths, mastodons and other ice age giants. But as the climate warmed and forests overtook the plains, its habitat disappeared and, with it, nearly every trace of the species itself.”

The researchers’ findings were posted online last month and are expected to be published shortly in the Biology Letters journal.

It’s a truly astonishing discovery that makes one ponder the magnitude of time, history and all that came before. We can only imagine what scientists might find in another 11,000 years. Eglinton Crosstown construction should be finishing around then.

Related: “I like to think someone’s out there waiting for us”—Meet the astrophysicist looking for alien life in the clouds of Venus

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.