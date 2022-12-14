Renter Beware: Five recent listings that seriously challenge the idea of a good deal
Believe it or not, it’s still possible to find a cheap apartment in Toronto—it just depends what tenants are willing to live with
Craptastic
Price: $1,200
Neighbourhood: Scarborough
Listing: This one-bedroom basement apartment advertises itself as “perfect for someone who doesn’t cook much”—which is because there’s no kitchen. The bedroom is big, but the bathroom is gross and lacks a door.
Bargain Basement
Price: $1,095
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Listing: This 250-square-foot basement studio is strictly rented to students. The listing focuses on the “unbeatable rate” and a sparse design that will “minimize distractions.” Rent includes a bed, a mini fridge and a microwave.
Don’t Look Up
Price: $885
Neighbourhood: Christie Pits
Listing: This loft raises some serious questions about structural integrity. The bedroom, accessed by a steep set of stairs, has about three-quarters of a railing and appears to be partially supported by a bookshelf.
Room With a View
Price: $850
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Listing: This third-floor room comes furnished with a single bed, table and fold-up lawn chair. Tenants also have access to a sinking balcony for “summer enjoyment.”
Hall Pass
Price: $500
Neighbourhood: Eglinton West
Listing: At least the listing is honest: “You will be living in the hall.” Rent includes a single mattress on the floor with a dividing curtain for privacy. The space is shared with three other tenants. Parking is extra.