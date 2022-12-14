Renter Beware: Five recent listings that seriously challenge the idea of a good deal

Believe it or not, it’s still possible to find a cheap apartment in Toronto—it just depends what tenants are willing to live with

Craptastic

Price: $1,200

Neighbourhood: Scarborough

Listing: This one-bedroom basement apartment advertises itself as “perfect for someone who doesn’t cook much”—which is because there’s no kitchen. The bedroom is big, but the bathroom is gross and lacks a door.

Bargain Basement

Price: $1,095

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Listing: This 250-square-foot basement studio is strictly rented to students. The listing focuses on the “unbeatable rate” and a sparse design that will “minimize distractions.” Rent includes a bed, a mini fridge and a microwave.

Don’t Look Up

Price: $885

Neighbourhood: Christie Pits

Listing: This loft raises some serious questions about structural integrity. The bedroom, accessed by a steep set of stairs, has about three-quarters of a railing and appears to be partially supported by a bookshelf.

Room With a View

Price: $850

Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove

Listing: This third-floor room comes furnished with a single bed, table and fold-up lawn chair. Tenants also have access to a sinking balcony for “summer enjoyment.”

Hall Pass

Price: $500

Neighbourhood: Eglinton West

Listing: At least the listing is honest: “You will be living in the hall.” Rent includes a single mattress on the floor with a dividing curtain for privacy. The space is shared with three other tenants. Parking is extra.