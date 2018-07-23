How people are reacting to the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown

Last night, while people enjoyed what was left of a warm summer weekend in Toronto’s Greektown, a 29-year-old man armed with a gun killed two people and injured many others. The shooting comes only two months after a van attack on Yonge Street claimed 10 lives and is the latest incident in a rash of gun-related violence. Here, some reactions from notable Torontonians, Canadians and others beyond our borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his condolences:

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2018





As did mayor John Tory:

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018





And the lieutenant governor of Ontario:

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in the wake of last evening’s tragic events. For all who call Toronto home it is a time for courage, empathy and reflection about how to create resilient and caring communities. #TorontoStrong — Elizabeth Dowdeswell (@LGLizDowdeswell) July 23, 2018





The Toronto Blue Jays thanked the first responders:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected by yesterday’s tragic incident. Thank you to our city’s first responders. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/IhFLAOWPAa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2018





Toronto’s Greek Community created a new hashtag:





Arcade Fire, who played at the Budweiser Stage last night, sent out this message after their show:

We just got off stage tonight in Toronto and heard the news about the shooting on Danforth. Sending all our love to those affected. — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 23, 2018





Former Barenaked Lady Steven Page quoted a line from one of the band’s songs:

“This is where we used to live.” For 25 years. And it’s where my kids live. What an awful, violent year for Toronto. #Danforth — steven page (@stevenpage) July 23, 2018





Actor Jay Baruchel professed his love for the city’s east end:

A few years ago I chose to move to the east end of Toronto, first to East York and then the beach. Every day I've been reminded why I made that choice. I truly love it here. What happened on the Danforth last night was ugly, opportunistic barbarism. Toronto can and will endure. — Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) July 23, 2018





Dart Guy, an honorary Torontonian, also had a few words for our city:

I may not live in downtown Toronto but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel like home to me. My thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of this senseless tragedy and please everybody stay safe and hug your loved ones a little tighter this evening. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/EAnXJKeWfZ — DartGuy (@LeafsMaz20) July 23, 2018





The mayor of Calgary expressed his condolences:

Just hearing of the horrific act of violence along the Danforth in Toronto overnight. @JohnTory, I stand with you in your outrage and all Calgarians are with the people of Toronto today and every day. — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) July 23, 2018





As did his city’s hockey team:

Our thoughts and hearts are with the city of Toronto and everyone affected by yesterday's tragic incident. #TorontoStrong — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 23, 2018





And Toronto radio host Scott Fox wants everyone to continue to support businesses on the Danforth: