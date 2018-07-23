City

How people are reacting to the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown

Last night, while people enjoyed what was left of a warm summer weekend in Toronto’s Greektown, a 29-year-old man armed with a gun killed two people and injured many others. The shooting comes only two months after a van attack on Yonge Street claimed 10 lives and is the latest incident in a rash of gun-related violence. Here, some reactions from notable Torontonians, Canadians and others beyond our borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his condolences:


 

As did mayor John Tory:


 

And the lieutenant governor of Ontario:


 

The Toronto Blue Jays thanked the first responders:


 

Toronto’s Greek Community created a new hashtag:


 

Arcade Fire, who played at the Budweiser Stage last night, sent out this message after their show:


 

Former Barenaked Lady Steven Page quoted a line from one of the band’s songs:


 

Actor Jay Baruchel professed his love for the city’s east end:


 

Dart Guy, an honorary Torontonian, also had a few words for our city:


 

The mayor of Calgary expressed his condolences:


 

As did his city’s hockey team:


 

And Toronto radio host Scott Fox wants everyone to continue to support businesses on the Danforth:

