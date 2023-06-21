Patrón El Cielo’s spectacular launch party introduces a new age of tequila

Attendees embarked on a sensory journey, exploring the flavours and artistry of the revered spirit

Deep in Toronto’s Port Lands district, among the tall grass and industrial terrain, the historic Hearn Generating Station welcomed more than 1,200 guests on June 8 for an evening of prestige mixology in what felt like an official kick-off to summer. For one night only, the repurposed power plant, previously closed to the public for more than a decade, was transformed into a captivating event space, providing an awe-inspiring backdrop to an unforgettable night. The exclusive event marked the official Canadian launch of Patrón El Cielo, the iconic tequila brand’s latest release.

Upon entry, guests were greeted by an envelope of ethereal clouds and treated to a no-fuss welcome cocktail: Patrón El Cielo on the rocks with a slice of orange. In its purest form, El Cielo’s sweet flavour profile, fruity aroma and smooth finish shined bright, and foreshadowed the luminous night ahead.

El Cielo is unlike any silver tequila before it in that it is four times distilled. This first-of-its-kind distilling process produces a distinctly radiant palate, unlocking 100% naturally sweet and subtle blue weber agave flavours, with no additives or sugars.

At the bar, a specially curated menu of El Cielo cocktails took these flavours to new heights—made fresh and ready to serve. Guests chose from a citrusy Sparkling El Cielo with Yuzu and Lime, the El Cielo Spritz, and the fan-favourite Crystal Clear Margarita. Each of these inventive libations pushed the boundaries of traditional mixology, highlighting the versatility of Patrón El Cielo as a key ingredient.

Patrón El Cielo certainly holds its ground as a standalone pleasure, but no celebration is complete without the savour of food to pair. Vegan Ceviche and Patrón El Cielo-infused Watermelon were among the refreshing canapes guests enjoyed as among the amuse bouche before moving on to sizzling Chicken Asado Quesadillas, Adobo Shrimp Tacos, Barbacoa Beef Empanadas and more.

Desserts were a sweet indulgence as well, including Dark Chocolate Bonbons and White Chocolate & Gold Truffle Tequila Ganache. Each dish highlighted the artistry and craftsmanship behind Patrón Tequila and its rich history in addition to the excellence of El Cielo and its stature within the premium tequila category.

In addition to the feasts of food and drink, the event also featured live sets from acclaimed DJs Dana Vicci and Chantel Jefferies, adding a rhythmic and lively ambiance to the already vibrant atmosphere. Guests danced and mingled, creating an electric energy that resonated throughout the towering 650,000-cubic-metre space.

As the summer evening turned to night, Patrón El Cielo’s launch party showed no signs of slowing down. Guests visited the beaming photo booth where they could mark the occasion with a custom video reel, then met on the dancefloor as an exhilarating group of Aerial performers and dancers emerged.

Beyond all else, the night was a testament to the bold and world-class vision driving Patrón’s newest prestige tequila. As the event came to a close, one thing was clear. This summer, Patrón El Cielo is the drink of choice; on everyone’s minds and everyone’s lips.