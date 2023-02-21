Party Down makes its triumphant return—and everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles hitting Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Crave

Prepare to expect the unexpected on the streamers this week. First up is the twisty espionage series Liaison, starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel as spies with a complicated past. There’s also The Reluctant Traveler, a docuseries that finds Eugene Levy venturing outside of his comfort zone to discover great wonders around the world. Meanwhile, on the comedy side, there’s Die Hart—a new satirical flick about Kevin Hart trying to rebrand himself as an action hero—and the return of cult series Party Down, both of which promise to serve up laughs in unconventional ways. Here are our picks for the most anticipated titles debuting on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Crave.

10. Bruiser (Disney+)

This intimate drama—the powerful feature-length debut from director Miles Warren—explores themes of fatherhood and toxic masculinity. It follows 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) during his summer break as he is torn between two would-be role models: his strict, distracted yet loving dad (Toronto’s Shamier Anderson) and a mysterious drifter named Porter (Trevante Rhodes). February 24

9. We Have a Ghost (Netflix)

Halloween comes way, way early with this horror-comedy about a teen who befriends a ghost in the his family home and then becomes internet famous when they go viral online together. Soon enough, his newfound notoriety attracts the attention of the CIA. David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro and Jennifer Coolidge star. February 24

8. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Prime Video)

Nominated at the upcoming Oscars for best animated feature, this charming live-action/stop-motion hybrid is inspired by a series of short films. The dramedy is about a one-inch-tall anthropomorphic shell (voiced by Jenny Slate) who is discovered by Dean (the movie’s director, Dean Fleischer Camp), a filmmaker. Dean decides to make a documentary about Marcel and his grandmother (voiced by Isabella Rossellini) as they head off on a quest to find their long-lost family. February 24

7. Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season five (Netflix)

This exhilarating docuseries chronicles all the on-track and behind-the-scenes drama of the pros competing in Formula 1 racing. Season five documents the 2022 circuit, which, as avid followers of the sport know, was especially intense. Also new this time around: Dutch Belgian champion Max Verstappen will appear after boycotting the fourth season of the series. February 24

6. Liaison (Apple TV+)

Eva Green and Vincent Cassel star in this British-French thriller as an MI-5 agent and private contractor with a shared romantic past. When the pair discover that they have overlapping missions involving a potential series of cyberattacks against the UK, their jobs become much more complicated. February 24

5. Outer Banks, season three (Netflix)

In the third season of this popular teen dramedy, the Pogues (the working-class residents of the titular Outer Banks, North Carolina) embark on yet another high-stakes treasure hunt—this one taking them to “the lost city of gold.” February 23

4. Die Hart (Prime Video)

This satirical action-comedy originally aired serially in the US on the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. Now, all 10 episodes have been re-edited into a movie that follows Kevin Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to leave his sidekick persona behind and rebrand himself as a true-blue action hero. Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and John Travolta also star. February 24

3. The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV Plus)

Beloved Canadian legend Eugene Levy admits that he’s not someone you’d call a lover of the great outdoors—until now. In this eight-episode docuseries, he steps out of his comfort zone to go on once-in-a-lifetime adventures around the world, including stops in Costa Rica, South Africa, Japan, Finland, Italy and the Maldives. February 24

2. The Consultant (Prime Video)

Christoph Waltz stars in this comedy-thriller as the boss of your nightmares. He plays Regus Patoff, a man who may or may not resemble a certain tech billionaire running Twitter. He’s hired to improve the business of an LA-based mobile gaming company, with not-so-pleasant results. February 24

1. Party Down, season three (Crave)

Back in 2009, Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars), Dan Etheridge, John Enbom and Paul Rudd co-created a series about a group of LA caterers trying to make it in Hollywood. It featured a stacked cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally. Despite receiving positive reviews, the comedy was cancelled due to low ratings. But, over the past 13 years, the show has achieved cult status. Now, it’s back for a six-episode third season, and most of the original cast returns. Also joining the OG stars are Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, and more. February 24