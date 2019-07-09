A new walkway at Union Station is causing delays and confusion—and commuters are really angry about it

A new walkway at Union Station is causing delays and confusion—and commuters are really angry about it

Any of the 300,000 people who commute via Union Station on a daily basis don’t need a reminder that construction has been an ongoing struggle. An $823-million revitalization project has been underway for nine years but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel PATH: the project is said to be on track (get it?) to be completed in 2020. Of course, that’s not before a few more transit woes along the way. The most recent one? Yet another change up to the routes into and out of Union Station—this time it’s a new covered walkway that’s giving people the runaround. Here’s what Toronto’s every-beleaguered commuters had to say on Twitter.

Speaking of moats, ever wonder if commuters would rather try using a giant catapult to fling themselves across the city than traverse through Union?

A "moat that connects" seems like an oxymoron. — John Voss (@jwvoss) July 8, 2019





This user thinks that they’ll still get lost, even with a guide by GO Transit. What could be confusing about a subterranean labyrinth with blocked exits?

I still think I'm going to get lost pic.twitter.com/WKA4eIcDZ8 — ally smith (@allysm) July 4, 2019





And yet, all efforts to find platform 9 ¾ have come up short:

Walking through #unionstation today is like goddamn Hogwarts. Where the hell did this tunnel come from? Was it always here?! pic.twitter.com/e7NU6Y6Eqf — Lucy (@onlylucy) July 8, 2019





Oh sure, just follow the red line…

I’ve been here for hours and I’m still asking for help 🤣 — Kelly Linehan (@KellyCP24) July 8, 2019





This user has a terse reply to a Union Station Twitter account, noting that the construction has been going on for ages:

Yep. And this crap has been going on since 2011. — Christopher Dubé (@RealChrisDube) July 8, 2019





Gong show is a pretty great Canadianism that might apply to the Union Station delays, but then again, so is FUBAR:





This timeline is a touch less optimistic than the city’s:

estimated date of completion: 2057 — Z chips with my dip Z (@ptc555) June 28, 2019





This person jokes about adding a subway closure for the fun, but please, don’t tempt the powers that be:

Traversing through union connecting to go transit from a ttc subway should be part of @AmazingRaceCDA after all that’s the true Toronto experience. May be add a subway closure for extra fun? — Potholes of Ontario (@onpotholez) July 4, 2019





There are an estimated 30 billion planets in the universe, so the likelihood of this might be higher than this user realizes— maybe they’ll re-classify Pluto as a planet, too:

It would be nice to see Union Station finished before they discover a new planet or Trump is in the final year of his second term. — Meredith (@Meredith_Kinsle) June 28, 2019



