A new walkway at Union Station is causing delays and confusion—and commuters are really angry about it
Any of the 300,000 people who commute via Union Station on a daily basis don’t need a reminder that construction has been an ongoing struggle. An $823-million revitalization project has been underway for nine years but there’s a light at the end of the
tunnel PATH: the project is said to be on track (get it?) to be completed in 2020. Of course, that’s not before a few more transit woes along the way. The most recent one? Yet another change up to the routes into and out of Union Station—this time it’s a new covered walkway that’s giving people the runaround. Here’s what Toronto’s every-beleaguered commuters had to say on Twitter.
Speaking of moats, ever wonder if commuters would rather try using a giant catapult to fling themselves across the city than traverse through Union?
A "moat that connects" seems like an oxymoron.
— John Voss (@jwvoss) July 8, 2019
This user thinks that they’ll still get lost, even with a guide by GO Transit. What could be confusing about a subterranean labyrinth with blocked exits?
I still think I'm going to get lost pic.twitter.com/WKA4eIcDZ8
— ally smith (@allysm) July 4, 2019
And yet, all efforts to find platform 9 ¾ have come up short:
Walking through #unionstation today is like goddamn Hogwarts. Where the hell did this tunnel come from? Was it always here?! pic.twitter.com/e7NU6Y6Eqf
— Lucy (@onlylucy) July 8, 2019
Oh sure, just follow the red line…
I’ve been here for hours and I’m still asking for help 🤣
— Kelly Linehan (@KellyCP24) July 8, 2019
This user has a terse reply to a Union Station Twitter account, noting that the construction has been going on for ages:
Yep. And this crap has been going on since 2011.
— Christopher Dubé (@RealChrisDube) July 8, 2019
Gong show is a pretty great Canadianism that might apply to the Union Station delays, but then again, so is FUBAR:
Never ending gong show , 820 mill “revitalization” delay #UnionStation #Mess #Toronto https://t.co/38pnKOBExb
— Paris G (@Paris__G) July 9, 2019
This timeline is a touch less optimistic than the city’s:
estimated date of completion: 2057
— Z chips with my dip Z (@ptc555) June 28, 2019
This person jokes about adding a subway closure for the fun, but please, don’t tempt the powers that be:
Traversing through union connecting to go transit from a ttc subway should be part of @AmazingRaceCDA after all that’s the true Toronto experience. May be add a subway closure for extra fun?
— Potholes of Ontario (@onpotholez) July 4, 2019
There are an estimated 30 billion planets in the universe, so the likelihood of this might be higher than this user realizes— maybe they’ll re-classify Pluto as a planet, too:
It would be nice to see Union Station finished before they discover a new planet or Trump is in the final year of his second term.
— Meredith (@Meredith_Kinsle) June 28, 2019