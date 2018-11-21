See how Mickey Mouse celebrated his 90th anniversary in Toronto

Mickey Mouse visited Toronto to celebrate his 90th birthday! To kick off his yearlong, globe-spanning anniversary celebrations, the iconic mouse asked our readers to him help decide which four neighbourhoods he should visit while touring Toronto. After more than 5,000 of you voted, Mickey decided he would take in the local sights at Dundas Square, the Village, Harbourfront, and the Distillery District.

We caught up with Mickey while he was busy adding his own Disney magic to the already magical Distillery District Christ Market. A crowd followed the ever-smiling mouse around as he met Santa, marvelled at the stupendously tall Christmas tree, and posed for candid snaps with his number one fans.

Here are a few of the great moments from the afternoon, which concluded with a the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to their beloved mouse.