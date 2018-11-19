Here’s everywhere Mickey Mouse is visiting in Toronto on November 20th

Mickey Mouse is kicking off his yearlong, global 90th anniversary celebrations with a trip to Toronto and after weighing in the thousands of votes from you, our readers, Mickey has finalized his itinerary for his time here.

On Tuesday, November 20th you can meet the famous mouse at one of these iconic Toronto neighbourhoods as he tours the city.

Downtown (Yonge & Dundas):

Mickey’s first stop in Toronto will be the beating heart of our city to take in the hustle and bustle and meet countless Canadians at Dundas Square.

The Village (Church & Wellesley):

Mickey’s next stop will be the the rainbow sidewalks of Toronto’s Gay Village to take in the whimsical atmosphere and get selfies with the locals.

Harbourfront (Rees & Queens Quay):

No trip to the city could be complete without taking a selfie with our iconic skyline, and there’s no better view for Mickey to check out than looking north from our Habourfront.

Distillery District (Mill & Trinity):

Mickey’s last stop of the day will be a visit to our historic Distillery District to take in the memorable cobblestone streets, architecture, and the fun of the Christmas Market.

Follow along with the hashtag #MickeyinTO and @MickeyMouse to see where you can catch up with Mickey during his big day in Toronto.