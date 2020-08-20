How voicing your opinion can earn you valuable rewards and prizes

The LEO panel gives you a chance to have your voice heard—and rewards you in the process.

Public opinion surveys help companies, organizations and governments do what they do best—from product testing to predicting election outcomes. But Leger—the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company — does more than provide accurate information on evolving trends to its clients. It ensures that the people who respond to its surveys are rewarded for their valuable time, by offering them rewards from a number of well-known partners, as well as the chance to win additional cash prizes.

Leger conducts surveys for many different types of clients though its LEO panel (short for Leger Opinion). After each survey is conducted, anonymous responses from LEO members are tallied and sent to the organization sponsoring the study. These organizations use that feedback to help them understand how they can improve what they offer to the public, how people think and what matters to them.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Leger has published a weekly survey through the Canadian Press, in partnership with the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS), to help governments, businesses and citizens better understand the attitudes and behaviours of Canadians and Americans in the face of the current health and economic crisis. More than 1,500 Canadian and 1,000 American LEO panelists answer this survey each week in return for LEO points, which they can eventually redeem for rewards including Air Miles reward miles, prepaid Visa cards, Uber and Uber Eats credits, gift cards from Starbucks and Tim Hortons, and more. LEO adds new reward options for its members as frequently as possible—recently, it introduced an option to donate to One Tree Planted, an organization focused on reforestation.

Voicing your opinion as part of the LEO panel and knowing it makes a difference can be rewarding in its own way. But Leger makes an effort to ensure LEO panelists receive more than a simple thank you for their time. Along with earning valuable LEO points, every time a panelist completes a survey on LEO, they earn the chance to win prizes, such as cash, an iPad, a free trip, and more. More than $3,000 in prizes are offered every month. Panelists don’t need to do anything to enter these monthly contests: if a LEO member fills out a survey and qualifies for that month’s contest under LEO’s Terms and Conditions, they’ll be entered into the monthly draws automatically.

Just because panelists are rewarded for offering their opinion doesn’t make their confidentiality any less important. Leger wants its LEO members to feel comfortable honestly expressing their views on any topic. That’s why it conforms to the highest industry standards for data protection and security to protect both its panelists and its clients.

“I love doing LEO surveys,” says Amanda, a LEO panelist from Summerside, PEI. “They’re interesting, they make me feel like my opinion matters and it’s a great way to earn a few extra dollars in just minutes of your spare time!”

In August alone, the draw prizes include: one prize of $1,000, two prizes of $500, four prizes of $250, 10 prizes of 5,000 LEO points, and two $500 Visa gift cards.

Signing up for LEO is free. Join today and start earning rewards and chances to win additional prizes. Use the promo code TORONTO when you register and you’ll automatically receive 2,000 LEO points to get you started.

Click here to sign up.