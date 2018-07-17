What the Internet is saying about Toronto’s Banksy exhibit gone wrong

In the five weeks since Banksy’s street art made its debut in Toronto, the $35-million exhibit has seen all kinds of antics ranging from mockery to theft. It’s been a bit of a mess from the beginning: people were quick to point out that the show wasn’t authorized by the artist himself, that it goes against the nature of street art and of course that it comes with a steep $35 price tag. (One critic wrote that it was enough to make her gag.)

With all the buzz, some saw it as an opportunity to jump in on the action. The exhibit was open for less than a day before a hoodie-wearing art thief managed to steal the $35,000 “Trolley Hunter” print (though, internet conspirators suspect Banksy himself was behind the heist). A day or so later, Toronto-based artist George Warner hung his own work on a chainlink fence directly across from the exhibit in protest of the commercialization of Banksy. Artist Tharanga Ramanayake took things one step further by hanging his own piece directly inside the exhibit to mock charging for street art.

But things didn’t end there: this past Saturday, Toronto creatives Naomi Belcamino and Dave McKay opened a parody exhibit, The “Banksy Exhibit” Exhibit, across the street from the real deal featuring photos of people lining up for the anonymous Brit. At this point, The Art of Banksy seems to be the gift that keeps on giving and Twitter couldn’t agree more.

Of course, some people loved the exhibit (with more than 70,000 tickets sold, there needs to be at least a few fans out there):

A fantastic evening exploring the Banksy exhibition in Toronto. A must-see! The cathedral window is remarkable and a collaboration between students and Banksy in L.A. #banksy #banksytoronto #art #graphittiart pic.twitter.com/MR5ajECEjG — Kerrie Hansler (@k_hansler) July 12, 2018

Others were on the fence:

I don’t know how I feel about a museum without the artists permission, but still pretty cool #BanksyToronto pic.twitter.com/aUit086UZP — Samantha Jones (@samanthawowjone) July 3, 2018

Some people would rather spend their hard-earned money elsewhere:

Do not waste your time going to #banksytoronto . There are not 80 original works. Most of the displayed artwork are photos of photos. The curator is exploiting the artist and ripping off the public @ $35.00 plus taxes a pop. pic.twitter.com/TzD8T1K20B — Ninja (@ninja_radio) June 24, 2018

One person thought the curator should invest in a Swiffer:

#banksytoronto was full of nonos continues… Dust on ikea frame lol ….in general it is really rude for people who do #curation for living pic.twitter.com/d0wY6etagE — leeay (@leeayaikawa) June 17, 2018

Some were quick to poke fun:

“This is the high school English teacher turning a chair backwards, straddling it, and saying ‘Y’know, if Shakespeare were alive these days, he wouldn’t be writing plays – he’d be a gangster rapper!’ of art exhibits.” – @johnsemley3000 #BanksyToronto 😂👌 https://t.co/VjUdUoCjkz — Lauren O’Neil (@laurenonizzle) June 14, 2018

There are the advocates:

The art WAS hung on the wall at the #BanksyToronto exhibit, and does accurately reflect the idea of taking the art of someone who gives it freely to the streets, moving it into your space, and charging people to see it. If Banksy wanted that, he would have done it himself. pic.twitter.com/6NS7PJkcBz — Monty Krysto (@MontyKrysto) July 5, 2018

And the debaters:

On the other hand, most of the pieces on display at #BanksyToronto are loaned from private collections; many of those collectors bought them from Banksy so he’s already been paid for the work and the exhibit gives the opportunity for his work to be viewed by a broader audience. — Wayne Leung (@wayleu) June 13, 2018

And the guilt-ridden:

i went and saw the banksy exhibit and feel very guilty — Josh (@JoshZonder) July 12, 2018

Some have been more… direct:

Hey kid go fuck yourself and your stolen art exhibit — ШłtϾh hФusΞ (@Kelsva) July 6, 2018

And some people just really hate Banksy and don’t care either way:

my roommate, reclusive street artist banksy, is late on rent cause he blew his savings replacing all our TP with this pic.twitter.com/xAtvkax8tB — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) December 9, 2014

i told my roommate, secretive uk street artist banksy, that his friend couldn’t crash here and he left this on my bed pic.twitter.com/HTs5vd4vBA — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) August 1, 2014