Inside a Wedding Ceremony 51 Floors High

Elvis and Trang met at university in Vancouver, B.C., in 2009 and have been together ever since.

They wanted their wedding to feel timeless but fun, and selected The One Eighty restaurant in the Manulife Centre. It’s a glam venue outfitted in black and white with gold accents, not to mention a spectacular view of Toronto — an important feature to the couple given their love for the city and the gorgeous skyline.

The 3,000-square-foot interior boasts a showpiece bar with built-in DJ and chef stations and 21-foot-high ceilings with a glossy white barrel-vaulted feature that provided the perfect cover to the ceremony. Their day also included a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. The private room acted as a flex space throughout the day, transitioning from the bridal suite, where the bridal party was pampered with hair and makeup, to the space used for the tea ceremony. They exchanged their vows while overlooking downtown Toronto, with their initials “T&E” in large marquee letters on the patio. The florals were elegant white, ivory and peachy-pink roses, carnations and dahlias and they adorned the modern copper alter. On each guest seat was placed a box of ivory rose petals to shower over the couple as they walked down the aisle. Not one detail was forgotten for these two sweethearts.

Spanning 1,500 square feet, the north and south patios feature unobstructed views of both downtown (the concrete jungle) and North Toronto (where the grass is greener).

Instead of a formal sit-down dinner, the couple encouraged mingling and dancing for their guests by creating a cocktail-style reception post-ceremony. Eatertainment Events & Catering effortlessly flipped the room and served a menu to satisfy all preferences, including savoury bite-size edibles paired with wine, a slider-and-beer duo, and an elaborate seafood station offering oysters, shrimp and ceviche.

The One Eighty accommodates up to 150 guests cocktail-style, with two rooftop patios increasing the capacity to 250 guests. The main space entertains up to 80 guests for a seated dinner, while the private north room seats 40 guests.

The couple put their DIY skills to the test by designing gold intertwined-Hula-Hoop floral arrangements that decorated the white pillars throughout the venue.

Elvis and Trang spent their honeymoon in Bali, glamping it up some days and enjoying the good life in high-end resorts the rest. They even had time to climb Mount Batur and eat their way through local restaurants at the cities they visited.

The Breakdown:

Date: August 11, 2018

Venue: The One Eighty, 55 Bloor St. W., 51st flr.

Caterer: Eatertainment Events & Catering

Photography: Light + Wonder

Bride’s Dress: Elizabeth & Beau

Groom’s Attire: Garrison Bespoke

Hair and Makeup: Bene Beauty Boutique

Florist: Euclid Design Co. by Rachel Kwan

Cake: Dolled Up Cupcakes

Number of Guests: 167

