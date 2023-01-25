How Holland Bloorview supported this young dancer

This March, join forces with the Toronto rehabilitation hospital to support kids with disabilities and help them thrive

From the moment she stepped onto a stage to perform at two years old, Sheriauna felt at home. Now 16, Sheriauna fills her days with hip-hop, contemporary, acro, jazz, tap and ballet. Not only is she a rising dancing and acting star, but she’s also a passionate champion for disability inclusion.

Born without an arm just below the elbow, Sheriauna wants to see a world where kids with disabilities are included. So the aspiring actor is stepping into a new superhero role for Capes for Kids, an annual fundraising campaign supporting Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital—a place close to Sheriauna’s heart.

How Holland Bloorview helps

Sheriauna started going to Holland Bloorview when she was 18 months old to receive care and support for her disability. She also formed what she refers to as “core memories” at the hospital. From celebrating her mermaid-themed birthday at the hospital’s swimming pool to making new friends on sports days, Sheriauna has fond memories of Holland Bloorview.

“Coming to Holland Bloorview has been a blessing in so many ways,” she says. “The hospital helped me with dance, sports, meeting kids that are like me and making friends.”

Located in Toronto, Holland Bloorview is the only children’s rehabilitation hospital in Canada focused on combining world-class care, transformational research and academic leadership in the field of child and youth rehabilitation and disability. Every year the hospital helps more than 8,500 kids and youth who have disabilities and complex medical needs with their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

For Sheriauna, the prosthetics team at Holland Bloorview supported her dancing dreams, creating a recreational prosthetic arm for her whenever she needed a new one. And more recently, the teen received a longer prosthetic arm to align with her growing right arm. One of the things Sheriauna loves most about Holland Bloorview is the strong bond she has with her prosthetist.

“I love [my prosthetist] so much. He’s just the best,” Sheriauna says. “I love how I can just talk to him about random stuff or about my arm. My prosthetist is always there.”

Capes for Kids

Now, Sheriauna is ready to be a champion for kids with disabilities through the Capes for Kids campaign. All money raised through Capes for Kids supports Holland Bloorview’s cutting-edge research and innovative programs and services that help kids with disabilities move, explore, play, learn and grow.

From March 3 to 10, fundraisers wear a red cape wherever they go—to school, to work, grabbing coffee or on a Zoom call. Now in its seventh year, Capes for Kids has helped raise $4.3 million, and Holland Bloorview hopes to raise $1 million this year.

Superheroes like you can make a big difference for kids and youth with disabilities. Register for Capes for Kids or donate at capesforkids.ca.