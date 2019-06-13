City

Here’s what the Raptors looked like as kids

By |  

Long before the Raptors were six-foot-something, slam-dunking superstars, they were tiny and adorable. In honour of tonight’s game (and throwback Thursday), we dug up old photos of the players for your viewing pleasure.

Stars are well-suited to Kawhi Leonard:

 

#ThrowBackThurday to Little Kawhi 💫 #kawhileonard #babykawhi #SpursNation

A post shared by Kawhi Leonard 🔥FanPage🔥 (@kawhi_leonardd) on

Serge Ibaka was always a baller:

Look at that face:

 

#TBT Young Fuzzy #mr_avecclasse #blessed🙏

A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) on

Here’s a beardless Fred VanVleet:

 

#TBT

A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet) on

And another:

 

Been trill…#TBT

A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet) on

Jeremy Lin has been on the court since he could walk:

 

Early #tbt … loved the game since birth!!! #yesthatsme #myjumpsuitonpoint #notsureaboutthebowlcutthough

A post shared by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 (@jlin7) on

Here he is dressed as Bambi:

Danny Green and his brother used to wear matching shirts:

 

#TBT a lot has changed since these days lol Big bday shoutout to my brother! @oddshad13 enjoy it my guy, love you

A post shared by Danny Green (@greenranger14) on

Look at that brace-face:

 

Throwin it way back, braces n all lol smh #tbt #youseethenumber #hairlinewascrazy

A post shared by Danny Green (@greenranger14) on

Here’s a young Marc Gasol:

 

Quien nos lo iba a decir… #legend

A post shared by Marc Gasol (@marcgasol) on

Here’s Chris Boucher taking a snack break:

