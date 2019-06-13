Here’s what the Raptors looked like as kids

Long before the Raptors were six-foot-something, slam-dunking superstars, they were tiny and adorable. In honour of tonight’s game (and throwback Thursday), we dug up old photos of the players for your viewing pleasure.

Stars are well-suited to Kawhi Leonard:

Serge Ibaka was always a baller:

Look at that face:

View this post on Instagram #TBT Young Fuzzy #mr_avecclasse #blessed🙏 A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

Here’s a beardless Fred VanVleet:

View this post on Instagram #TBT A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet) on Apr 17, 2014 at 4:30pm PDT

And another:

View this post on Instagram Been trill…#TBT A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet) on Mar 27, 2014 at 10:33am PDT

Jeremy Lin has been on the court since he could walk:

Here he is dressed as Bambi:

Danny Green and his brother used to wear matching shirts:

Look at that brace-face:

Here’s a young Marc Gasol:

View this post on Instagram Quien nos lo iba a decir… #legend A post shared by Marc Gasol (@marcgasol) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Here’s Chris Boucher taking a snack break: