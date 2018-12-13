Here’s how notable Torontonians are getting in the holiday spirit

In Toronto, the “most wonderful time of the year” means utter chaos at the Eaton Centre and exceptionably long lines for mulled wine at the Distillery Christmas Market. But there’s plenty of festive cheer to be had, too. Here’s how some of Toronto’s notables are getting into the holiday spirit.

Drake dressed like Don Corleone with an entourage of nutcrackers:

Drake dressed like Don Corleone with an entourage of nutcrackers:

Jessica Mulroney had a driveway campfire:

Jessica Mulroney had a driveway campfire:

The Schitt’s Creek cast got glitzed up:

Actor Kiefer Sutherland picked out an unconventional tree-topper:

Actor Kiefer Sutherland picked out an unconventional tree-topper:

Celebrity chef Matty Matheson made a festive guest appearance on This Hour has 22 Minutes:

Canadian model Winnie Harlow is staying warm with hot chocolate:

Canadian model Winnie Harlow is staying warm with hot chocolate:

Canadian singer Tanya Tagaq decked her halls:

Canadian singer Tanya Tagaq decked her halls:

Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg re-watched Macaulay Culkin outsmart Christmas thieves:

NKPR president Natasha Koifman has one of the best Christmas trees on the ‘gram:

Real House Wives of Toronto’s Grego Minot braved the lines at the Distillery District with her husband, Pierre Minot:

And so did Hailey Bieber:

And so did Hailey Bieber:

TV host Sangita Patel put up her towering tree:

The Beckerman twins got festive and hit up Soho House:

The Beckerman twins got festive and hit up Soho House:

Burstyn Inc. co-founder Amy Burstyn Fritz skipped the mall and took her family to see Santa at King West’s Serpentine Pavilion:

Pomp & Circumstance co-founder Amanda Alvaro hosted her annual holiday baking party. Guests, including TV personality Tanya Kim, The Social’s Erica Wark, and MP Mary Ng, decorated 240 cookies to send to Covenant House Toronto.

Jeanne Beker celebrated Hanukkah with an intricate menorah:

Jeanne Beker celebrated Hanukkah with an intricate menorah:

The Social’s Melissa Grelo opted for an early celebration with her family:

Real Housewife Joan Kelley Walker didn’t skimp out on the Christmas trees. (Why have one when you can have eight?):

ET Canada’s Shayne Stevens got cozy with Toronto’s Fashion Santa:

Michele Romanow got glam for a holiday special of CBC’s Dragons’ Den.

eTalk’s Chloe Wilde put the final touches on her sparkly tree: