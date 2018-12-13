Here’s how notable Torontonians are getting in the holiday spirit
In Toronto, the “most wonderful time of the year” means utter chaos at the Eaton Centre and exceptionably long lines for mulled wine at the Distillery Christmas Market. But there’s plenty of festive cheer to be had, too. Here’s how some of Toronto’s notables are getting into the holiday spirit.
Drake dressed like Don Corleone with an entourage of nutcrackers:
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Mulroney had a driveway campfire:
View this post on Instagram
The Schitt’s Creek cast got glitzed up:
Actor Kiefer Sutherland picked out an unconventional tree-topper:
View this post on Instagram
Celebrity chef Matty Matheson made a festive guest appearance on This Hour has 22 Minutes:
Canadian model Winnie Harlow is staying warm with hot chocolate:
View this post on Instagram
Canadian singer Tanya Tagaq decked her halls:
View this post on Instagram
I may have overdone the tree situation #allornothing #atheistscanlovechristmas #happybirthdayjesus
Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg re-watched Macaulay Culkin outsmart Christmas thieves:
NKPR president Natasha Koifman has one of the best Christmas trees on the ‘gram:
View this post on Instagram
Looking for some holiday gift inspo? 👀🎄 I’ve put together a list of some of my favourite items (and activities!) for your loved ones… or to treat yourself with! ☺😘 Click the link in my bio or check out stories for the full guide! 🎁🖤 #NKClientLove #NKAllBlackEverything . . . . . #giftguide #womeninpr #toronto #the6ix #gifts #holidaygifts #christmaspresents #giftinspo #treatyoself #lovedones #love #giving #seasonofgiving #holidayshopping #theholidays #luxurygifts
Real House Wives of Toronto’s Grego Minot braved the lines at the Distillery District with her husband, Pierre Minot:
And so did Hailey Bieber:
View this post on Instagram
TV host Sangita Patel put up her towering tree:
View this post on Instagram
Oh CHRISTMAS TREE! She’s finally up, perfect Sunday with the whole family ❤ Needed everyone’s help with the 13 ft tree, eek! A few years ago I brought this tree online thinking, ‘hey it can’t be that tall’…Sam drove to Buffalo to pick it up. 3 massive bags aaaand every year I hear it about it, lol! But when the tree is all done…it’s just so beautiful, full of spirit, full of bling😊 I love the holidays! Our family heirloom star…still standing strong. #smile #family #ChristmasTree #fun
The Beckerman twins got festive and hit up Soho House:
View this post on Instagram
Burstyn Inc. co-founder Amy Burstyn Fritz skipped the mall and took her family to see Santa at King West’s Serpentine Pavilion:
View this post on Instagram
When I told Grace I was planning an event with Santa she basically thought I peaked in my career and has been so excited all week to meet him. Alas, when she finally got there, she was way too star struck to actually sit on his lap. Sophie, on the other hand, nailed her first Santa photos. Come on down tomorrow to 533 King Street West from 12-3pm to the KING Winter Market to take shots with the coolest Santa backdrop in town. We have a professional photog and it’s free! Thanks @tuckshopco for adding this amazing set and giving the Serpentine Pavilion some holiday flair! #SerpentineSanta #KINGwintermarket
Pomp & Circumstance co-founder Amanda Alvaro hosted her annual holiday baking party. Guests, including TV personality Tanya Kim, The Social’s Erica Wark, and MP Mary Ng, decorated 240 cookies to send to Covenant House Toronto.
View this post on Instagram
Baking Day. Otherwise known as my Christmas morning. The thing I look forward to every year. The one I countdown to, like a kid at Christmas. This year we celebrate 13 years. A 13 year tradition. A Baker’s Dozen. And it was our biggest one yet. 23 women. 240 cookies. 100 kids treats 1 very special cause. @covenanthousetoronto @covenant_house We have a lot of loved-filled treats coming your way. Thank you to my beautiful friends for honouring this crazy tradition of mine and for believing, like I do, that good things (the best things) happen when women come together. ❤❤ #BakingDayXIII #bestday #bestgirls #covenanthouse #cookies #happyplace
Jeanne Beker celebrated Hanukkah with an intricate menorah:
View this post on Instagram
Last night of Chanukah ❤#HappyChanukah #hamishheights #countrylife #northumberlandcounty
The Social’s Melissa Grelo opted for an early celebration with her family:
View this post on Instagram
Parents: “We want to teach our kids the real meaning of Christmas-family, togetherness and giving back.” Grandparents: “Let’s give them all the toys they asked for and even ones they didn’t!” 😂😂😂 That’s what grandparents are for. ❤❤❤❤ Love you, nonna and nonno and aunts and uncles! Thank you for another amazing night.
Real Housewife Joan Kelley Walker didn’t skimp out on the Christmas trees. (Why have one when you can have eight?):
View this post on Instagram
Who else loves Christmas time? There is so much excitement and good cheer and I love decorating and having the trees up! It is such a special and magical time of the year✨ I have shared a tour of my Christmas trees in my home through my stories for a closer look and to see which one is my favourite! I hope you’re all enjoying your weekend full of holiday spirit! #Christmas2018 #Christmasspirit #magical #christmastreetour #happyholidays #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear
ET Canada’s Shayne Stevens got cozy with Toronto’s Fashion Santa:
Michele Romanow got glam for a holiday special of CBC’s Dragons’ Den.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t miss the last @cbcdragon episode of 2018🎄🎁 The holiday special is on NOW!
eTalk’s Chloe Wilde put the final touches on her sparkly tree:
View this post on Instagram
⛄And just like that it’s time for eggnog, sleeping in, reflecting on the year and soaking up some holiday magic. ⛄ – Nothing like a good LBD to take you from day to night this holiday season, and this comfy knit number from @rw_co finished with some @lorealmakeup goodies is perfection. (It’s also stretchy so… feel free to dive into dessert.) – – 🤶🏻TREAT TIME: I get to play Mrs Claus thanks to a #rwco & #loreal partnership and give you all free shipping until December 15, use the code CHLOEFREESHIP 🤶🏻 – #ad