Here’s how notable Torontonians are getting in the holiday spirit

By |  

In Toronto, the “most wonderful time of the year” means utter chaos at the Eaton Centre and exceptionably long lines for mulled wine at the Distillery Christmas Market. But there’s plenty of festive cheer to be had, too. Here’s how some of Toronto’s notables are getting into the holiday spirit.

Drake dressed like Don Corleone with an entourage of nutcrackers:

 

Corleone

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Jessica Mulroney had a driveway campfire:

 

Driveway campfire, what’s more 🇨🇦 than that?

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

The Schitt’s Creek cast got glitzed up:

Actor Kiefer Sutherland picked out an unconventional tree-topper:

 

Happy Thanksgiving!

A post shared by Kiefer Sutherland (@kiefersutherland) on

Celebrity chef Matty Matheson made a festive guest appearance on This Hour has 22 Minutes:

 

ICONIC CANADIAN LEGEND @critchmark AND SOME DUMMY! THIS SEGMENT IS TRULY WILD!!! AIRING ON @thishourhas22minutes SOON!!!

A post shared by MATTY MATHESON (@mattymatheson) on

Canadian model Winnie Harlow is staying warm with hot chocolate:

 

It’s Cuddle Season bae, come here🍂❄😋

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Canadian singer Tanya Tagaq decked her halls:

 

I may have overdone the tree situation #allornothing #atheistscanlovechristmas #happybirthdayjesus

A post shared by Tanya Tagaq (@tanyatagaq) on

Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg re-watched Macaulay Culkin outsmart Christmas thieves:

NKPR president Natasha Koifman has one of the best Christmas trees on the ‘gram:

Real House Wives of Toronto’s Grego Minot braved the lines at the Distillery District with her husband, Pierre Minot:

And so did Hailey Bieber:

 

yes to everything Christmas. 🎁😍

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

TV host Sangita Patel put up her towering tree:

The Beckerman twins got festive and hit up Soho House:

 

Santa Claus is coming to Town! 🖤🎅🌙 #toronto

A post shared by Cailli Beckerman Sam Beckerman (@beckermanblog) on

Burstyn Inc. co-founder Amy Burstyn Fritz skipped the mall and took her family to see Santa at King West’s Serpentine Pavilion:

Pomp & Circumstance co-founder Amanda Alvaro hosted her annual holiday baking party. Guests, including TV personality Tanya Kim, The Social’s Erica Wark, and MP Mary Ng, decorated 240 cookies to send to Covenant House Toronto.

Jeanne Beker celebrated Hanukkah with an intricate menorah:

 

Last night of Chanukah ❤#HappyChanukah #hamishheights #countrylife #northumberlandcounty

A post shared by Jeanne Beker (@thejeannebeker) on

The Social’s Melissa Grelo opted for an early celebration with her family:

Real Housewife Joan Kelley Walker didn’t skimp out on the Christmas trees. (Why have one when you can have eight?):

ET Canada’s Shayne Stevens got cozy with Toronto’s Fashion Santa:

Michele Romanow got glam for a holiday special of CBC’s Dragons’ Den.

 

Don’t miss the last @cbcdragon episode of 2018🎄🎁 The holiday special is on NOW!

A post shared by Michele Romanow (@micheleromanow) on

eTalk’s Chloe Wilde put the final touches on her sparkly tree:

