Fast in the 6 invites Toronto to celebrate its message of Diversity.Unity.Prosperity. for its second annual celebration in Nathan Phillips Square

On June 1, 2018, Fast in the 6 returns to Nathan Phillips Square for an evening of fun, food and celebration. Last year’s inaugural event brought together thousands of people of all backgrounds to celebrate all that our beautiful city of Toronto represents—and this year it’s set to be even bigger! People from all over the GTA are invited to join Fast in the 6 for a packed evening of festivities, and to collectively share in the fun of breaking the fast during the month of Ramadan. Here is what you can expect at the event:

Celebrating the message of Diversity.Unity.Prosperity.

Today this message continues to be vital to the social energy and economic prosperity of our great city and nation. In the 21st century, prosperity is best guaranteed if all Torontonians have the opportunity to make the most of their potential.

Toronto’s greatest asset in today’s global economy is our history of inclusion, and openness to a diversity of ideas and talent. Inclusive cities that embrace diversity will attract even more talent to bring future prosperity for their citizens in the future. Having the event coincide with Ramadan (but as a non-religious social event) is intended to symbolize our continuing affirmation as a major global centre of both social and economic opportunity.

Fast in the 6 is celebrating that inclusivity by hosting this open, free event, and inviting everyone to take part.

Fun and generous food offerings

Food at this year’s event will be generously provided courtesy of the event food sponsors Maple Lodge Farms Zabiha Halal and Sobeys. In addition, there will be treats provided by Sikhs for Sewa and corn from the Corn Cowboys. Just in case that is not enough, there will also be additional food vendor offerings for purchase. Food is for all who attend to enjoy, and those who celebrate Ramadan will break their fast at sundown in what is traditionally known as an Iftar. This is when family and friends mark the setting of the sun with food and good company, and reflect on the blessings that each day provides. Fast in the 6 will be taking the experience of Iftar and amplifying it to share with the thousands gathered in Nathan Phillips Square.

A stacked lineup of fireworks, performers and special guests

With good food and good company, good entertainment usually follows. Returning for a second year to host Fast in the 6 is Mark Strong, the in-arena host for the Toronto Raptors. Mark will emcee the evening, and guide us through the lineup of amazing talent and special guests gracing the stage.

This year, music fans have a lot to look forward to. Singers Kareem Salama, Kelsi Mayne and Nemahsis. will perform individual sets throughout the evening. And you won’t want to miss out on Mustafa the Poet—you’ll recognize this local spoken-word prodigy from his appearance on the Weeknd’s Starboy album. Voices of Toronto will be back to allow everyone to capture their love of our city on their beautiful cards.

Comedian Mo Amer, who was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “10 Comedians You Should Know,” will be bringing his novel style of comedy to the square. Audiences will know him from his frequent late-night talk show appearances and opening for Dave Chappelle on tour.

And of course, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be back to address the crowd with a special message. The night will then be capped off with a fantastic fireworks show above city hall.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and is free. For more details, visit Fastinthe6.com.