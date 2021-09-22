Mobile EMSCULPT NEO Bus kicks off its first Canada-wide tour in Toronto at YOUTH MediSpa

The mobile body contouring clinic celebrates the launch of its EMSCULPT NEO treatment at one of Toronto’s hottest new medspas

Think celebrities like Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian and Addison Rae get toned muscles with workouts alone? Think again. EMSCULPT NEO, the muscle-building, fat-burning treatment behind Fox’s sculpted abs is coming to Toronto. One of the city’s hottest new anti-aging clinics, YOUTH MediSpa is welcoming the EMCULPT NEO Bus on September 22 and 30. This mobile body contouring clinic is making its Canadian debut after a tour in the U.S., and will be travelling to medspas across the country, stopping at YOUTH MediSpa in Toronto’s lower east side for a celebration complete with DJ, free consultations and a giveaway. Everyone who books a 30-minute live demo will be entered to win four cutting-edge EMSCULPT NEO treatments, a $4,000 value.

YOUTH MediSpa is also commemorating the bus’s arrival with a limited-time EMSCULPT NEO introductory package that includes four body sculpting sessions for the price of three, plus a Bespoke Medical Facial and free enrollment in YOUTH MediSpa’s Forever Young VIP Membership. Those who take advantage of the promotion also get a one-way trip to YOUTH MediSpa in Uber’s Black Car service from anywhere in the GTA.

Perfect for people who already work out, EMSCULPT NEO is a non-invasive body shaping procedure that has been clinically proven to eliminate fat and build muscle in 30-minute treatments using radiofrequency (RF) and high-intensity focused electromagnetic energies (HIFEM+). Verified through numerous peer-reviewed studies, it requires no downtime and results are visible after the recommended four treatments. Not just for toning abs, the EMSCULPT NEO treatment is equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups or for a Kardashian-worthy posterior, 20,000 squats. After three treatments, studies show that on average, clients see a 30 percent reduction in subcutaneous fat, the layer of fat between the skin and muscle, and a 25 percent increase in muscle.

Each treatment uses RF to heat muscles and prepare them for exposure to stress, while also raising the temperature of subcutaneous fat. This process permanently damages fat cells, which are then slowly removed by the body. The HIFEM+ contracts muscle fibres at intensities way beyond what’s possible in a single workout. This extreme stress increases the number and growth of muscle fibres and cells. While this isn’t a spa-like experience, it’s not painful, either. Some clients feel mild soreness afterwards as if they’ve had a good workout.

YOUTH MediSpa

Opened in 2020 at the corner of Berkeley and Adelaide Street East, YOUTH MediSpa was designed by renowned hospitality and retail design firm 1982 Design. Its stylish interior looks modern yet welcoming. Experienced nurses, aestheticians and clinic technicians offer a variety of treatments beyond body contouring including injectables like botox and fillers, laser treatments, specialized facials, skin tightening, acne solutions, hair restoration and hormone replacement therapy. Email to book a free consultation with YOUTH MediSpa and take advantage of the introductory EMSCULPT NEO package before it expires on October 17.