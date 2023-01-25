Spa Day
Eight perfectly hedonistic self-care services for winter-weary minds and bodies
Othership
1 The Self-Care Sweat guided session at Othership’s bathhouse retreat takes participants on a temperature adventure from near-boiling heat (95 degrees) to near-freezing cold (two degrees). It starts with calming breathwork in a 50-person red cedar sauna. Participants work out their corporeal kinks by self-massaging with dowels and quartz gua sha tools. Then it’s off to the ice plunge. Sitting in bone-chilling water may not sound relaxing, but the opposite extremes have restful results. After yo-yoing between hot and cold, visitors feel clear-headed, calm and ready to start the cycle all over again. 425 Adelaide St. W., 416-361-0101
Target area: Full body
Total time: 75 minutes
Cost: $55 per class
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Othership’s 100-plus essential oils add an aromatherapeutic element to every session.
Spa perk: A steamy post-sweat cup of Clover Botanicals tea—a blend made with stress-dampening valerian root.
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel
2 At the Four Seasons spa, legs and feet are given extra-special attention. The Rosedale Reviving Foot Therapy starts at the knee and makes its way down to the tips of the toes. The entire area is thoroughly exfoliated with a lime blossom macadamia scrub and massaged with hydrating macadamia nut oil and white tea bergamot lotion. Any muscle tension is worked away with heated hunks of hand-carved Himalayan salt, and pressure is applied to specific reflexology points in order to soothe the nervous system. 60 Yorkville Ave., 416-964-0411
Target area: Legs and feet
Total time: One hour
Cost: $225 from Monday to Thursday, $250 from Friday to Sunday
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Australian brand Jindilli, which uses hyper-pure cold-pressed macadamia oil in its products.
Spa perk: Spend over $185 on treatments and gain access to the hotel’s steam room, sauna, hot tub and light-dappled infinity pool.
Spa myBlend by Clarins at The Ritz-Carlton
3 The Rejuvenation Experience is a day’s worth of pampering. It starts with a hot-stone massage followed by a ginkgo biloba–infused mud body wrap. If that doesn’t mentally transport you to the beach, there’s more. A light-therapy facial uses LEDs to beam regenerative, undulating red rays onto the face, and the result is surprisingly soporific. Then, after a languorous lunch in the sun-drenched lounge, a mani-pedi ensures that every last body part is left feeling reborn. 181 Wellington St. W., 416-572-8000
Target area: Full body
Total time: Five hours and 30 minutes
Cost: $995 from Monday to Thursday, $1075 from Friday to Sunday
Sort-of-secret elixirs: The Clarins line of powerful, highly concentrated creams and serums made with plant extracts.
Spa perk: The high-tech myBlend Cell Synergy Machine provides personalized facials, switching between radiofrequency, electrostimulation, electroporation and thermoaesthetics.
Guerlain Spa at Hotel X
4 The Honey Repair Treatment starts with face, neck and chest exfoliation, in which dead skin is gently sloughed off with non-abrasive rice powder. Next, the freshly exposed layers are anointed with the thyme-and-rosemary-infused Double R Serum. The therapist then massages the facial muscles using a secret century-old technique developed by Guerlain. The mix of pressure-point activation, stretching and circular movements smoothes wrinkles, promotes regeneration and lulls you into a tranquil state. Just as you’re about to nod off, a honey-rich face mask is applied for a repairing effect. As you flirt with REM, the attendant completes the treatment by massaging the neck, shoulders and arms. 111 Princes’ Blvd., 647-475-9288
Target area: Face, neck and chest
Total time: 90 minutes
Cost: $325
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Guerlain’s Abeille Royale amplifies the natural healing qualities of honey, royal jelly and propolis with added botanicals.
Spa perk: Lake views while sipping on complimentary post-treatment bubbly.
Hammam Spa by Céla
5 The Black Gold Scrub is a caffeine fix without the crash. This luxurious full-body treatment starts with an exfoliant made from raw sugar, rich cupuaçu butter, Abyssinian oil and dark-roasted, finely ground Arabic coffee beans. Java aromas fill the air as the scrub is gently massaged into the skin, draining the lymphatic system and leaving skin plump and fresh. After the scrub and a rinse comes a mini facial with pressure-point stimulation followed by a full-body cream lather. 602 King St. W., 416-366-4772
Target area: Skin
Total time: 45 minutes
Cost: $175
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Their in-house line of skin-care products, Céla, is designed with northern climates in mind.
Spa perk: Access to the spa’s eucalyptus oil–infused steam room.
The Spa at the St. Regis
6 Caroline’s 400 Retreat, named for 19th-century New York socialite Caroline Astor, is the St. Regis spa’s ode to indulgence. The entire day of self-care starts with a reviving granita scrub. Next comes a full-body aromatherapy massage to knead out every kink and knot (with the scent of your choice—the cedarwood-neroli oil is intoxicating). Focus then shifts upward with a facial that leaves skin nourished and luminous. Once sufficiently spa drunk (that serene out-of-body sensation), head to the lounge to double down with a mani-pedi and a glass of bubbly. 325 Bay St., 416-637-5595
Target area: Full body
Total time: Four hours
Cost: $1,045 on weekdays, $1,125 on weekends (three-day notice required to book)
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Sothys, a 76-year-old, family-run Parisian brand known for innovative, reinvigorating spa products that fight the effects of pollution on the skin.
Spa perk: A dedicated spa butler who serves Louis Roederer Brut Champagne and blinis with caviar.
The Spa by Valmont at the Hazelton
7 After thoroughly cleansing the face with products designed to maintain the skin’s good-for-you biomes, an aesthetician gently massages Hydra3 Eye serum around the ocular bones, stimulating circulation, banishing bags and promoting lymphatic drainage with the Reflection on a Frozen Lake treatment. While the pure collagen eye mask is being absorbed by the skin, stress-seeking hands work at releasing any lingering tension in the shoulders and neck. Finally, a silky collagen-boosting cream is applied, leaving the face plump and glowing. 118 Yorkville Ave., 416-963-6307
Target area: Eyes
Total time: 45 minutes
Cost: $155
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Valmont, a line of Swiss cosmetics made with glacier water and botanicals grown in the company’s Alpine greenhouses.
Spa perk: Stars like Oprah enjoy the privacy—appointments are staggered to avoid guest overlap.
Stillwater Spa at Park Hyatt
8 Depending on which essential oil blend you’re drawn to, the choose-your-own-adventure Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience can have relaxing, decongesting or reviving results. The hour-long process is a mix of massage and energy work that combines acupressure, reflexology and chakra-balancing. After entering a trance-like state of deep meditation, you’ll come out the other side feeling as fresh and fragrant as an English garden. 4 Avenue Rd., 647-948-3120
Target area: Mind and body
Total time: One hour
Cost: $175
Sort-of-secret elixirs: Co-founded by Princess Diana’s personal aromatherapist, Aromatherapy Associates is an English brand that specializes in luxe essential oils.
Spa perk: Complimentary bites and sips, including collagen-packed gelées and immune-boosting shots.