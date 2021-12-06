Spread joy with Toronto’s best festive food and holiday spirits

Eat, drink and be merry at some of the hottest destinations in Toronto this holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of year to fall in love with Toronto. After last year’s very different holiday season, it’s finally time to break out the parkas, grab your friends and loved ones, sling on your mask and hit The Six running. Play a little Never Have I Ever in the city you love.

Over the last two years, our collective, perspective-changing experience has made something abundantly clear—experiences with those we love are more valuable than any material item. Skip the gifts this year and spread some joy by treating your besties to holiday-themed food and drink experiences in Toronto.

Play a little Never Have I Ever in the city you love most by adding some of these nine holiday-themed experiences to your seasonal bucket list.

Miracle On Bloor , 875 Bloor St. W (2nd Floor)

Miracle Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail tiki bar? Say no more. Jingle and mingle with your favourite people from November 25 to December 26 while enjoying festive cocktails in a seasonal setting.

Holiday Dine-In at The Old Mill , 21 Old Mill Rd.

Welcome back, buffets! Instead of cooking this year, ring in the holiday season with The Old Mill’s signature buffet-style eating from December 24 to 26 and January 1. This beautifully prepared Christmas feast includes cold salads, meat dishes, pasta, fruit trays, classic pastries and so much more.

Hanukkah Holiday Hampers at La Palma Restaurant , 849 Dundas St. W (2nd Floor)

Take the guesswork out of Hanukkah eats this year with La Palma’s pre-made hampers full of Hanukkah classics like matzo ball soup, potato latkes, kugels, smoked pastrami and more. But act fast—they’re already sold out for December 18 and 19!

Distillery Winter Village , 55 Mill St.

Toronto’s famous Christmas Market, now called the Distillery Winter Village, is finally back for the first time since 2019. It’s the perfect place to wander with a cup of hot cocoa or apple cider, or stop by one of the restaurants like El Catrin or Cacao 70 for a Mexican soda or cheesecake crepe.

Polar Winter Festival , 100 Prince Edward Island Cres.

Holiday lights, a Christmas train and a lively cocktail bar are in store for you at the Polar Winter Festival from November 25 to December 26. Experience holiday joy at Toronto’s biggest walkthrough winter festival, designed to transport you to an enchanting winter wonderland.

Sweaters N’ Snowflakes , 164 Bathurst St. W

Stop by this pop-up hot spot and cozy up beside one of their fire pits with a glass of champagne, a cup of hot cocoa or one of their wood fire pizzas. It’s the most picture-perfect spot to bring your significant other or snap some photos for your annual holiday card (and the ‘gram).

The Leslieville Christmas Pop-up Market , 20 Wagstaff Dr.

Set in a historic indoor space, this Christmas market is full of over 30 local vendors, contents and tons of activities. But our personal favourite feature? Their extensive hot chocolate bar. Check it out from December 4 to 5.

Eataly Holiday Market , 55 Bloor St. W (Manulife Centre)

Enjoy the ultimate Italian holiday experience at home with some epic finds at the Eataly Holiday Market in Yorkville until January 2. The market offers customers carefully curated gift items and food sampling.

The Thirsty Elf , 100 Front St. W (Fairmont Royal York)

The Fairmont Royal York knows how to throw a holiday party. Get some holiday spirit at their holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar, The Thirsty Elf. Enjoy festive cocktails, camp decor and holiday fun now through December 18.

