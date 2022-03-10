Dear Urban Diplomat: My friend recently started dating someone who attended the Convoy protests. Now I don’t really want to associate with them

Dear Urban Diplomat: My friend recently started dating someone who attended the Convoy protests. Now I don’t really want to associate with them

Dear Urban Diplomat,

An old friend of mine recently started seeing a new guy and I discovered he attended the trucker protests. When I confronted my friend about it and told her she should break up with him, she said I was overreacting and that he had some good points about Covid restrictions. I don’t really want to associate with them anymore. Is it wrong to unfriend someone because they won’t break up with their “freedom”-loving beau?

—Convoy Conundrum, Humber Bay Shores

February’s protests attracted many different degrees of crazy. There were conspiracy-spewing neo-Nazis and vehement anti-vaxxers, sure, but also a fair number of folks who were just frustrated with life in lockdown. Before you decide whether to excommunicate your friend, you should find out where exactly her boyfriend falls on the kook-o-meter. It’s up to you what you’re willing to abide. If you can’t fathom remaining friends with them, explain why. It may just be the push she needs to bid this guy goodbye.

Dear Urban Diplomat,

My wife and I recently bought our first house, and we turned the basement into a rentable apartment to help pay off our mortgage. Just as we started looking for a tenant, my sister-in-law needed a place to stay, so we offered to house her rent-free until she could find her own place. The trouble is that it’s now been six months, and she’s still there. My wife says she just needs a little more time. I’m worried she’ll never leave. Thoughts?

—Sister Evicter, Roncesvalles

You might consider asking your sister-in-law if she wants to rent the unit herself, but be clear that you’re relying on the income to pay down your mortgage. If that seems too risky, or she declines, it’s fair to ask that she set a reasonable date for vacating the space. Then start sending her listings for apartments you think she’d like. You could even offer to help pay for the movers, just to give her a gentle nudge. It will set you back a bit, but that’s nothing compared to the thousands you’ll lose if she stays indefinitely.

Dear Urban Diplomat,

My cousin just organized a wine-tasting weekend in Prince Edward County for her bachelorette, but it’s shaping up to be exorbitantly expensive. They’re staying at a super-high-end hotel, eating at opulent restaurants and going vineyard hopping. I simply can’t afford to go. What’s the best way to handle this?

—Bachelorette on a Budget, Oakridge

Just be honest: tell your cousin that, as much as you’d love to come, the trip is too steep for you. She’ll either be understanding (she may even swap out some of the pricier venues), or she won’t (if she’s a self-obsessed bridezilla who expects everyone to pony up for her pre-nup revelery). If she decides to forge ahead with her County extravaganza as planned—which she has every right to do, no matter how much FOMO it may foment—take the high road, wish everyone a great time, and save up to buy her something nice for the wedding.

Dear Urban Diplomat,

A few months ago, my roommate started an Instagram account for his dog. At first, it was cute—pics of the pooch in a doggy parka, snaps of her sleeping on our couch. But when the account started earning him some money, my roomie began doing increasingly outlandish stunts for the ’Gram: putting makeup on the dog, getting her to eat weird foods, putting her in picturesque but precarious places. I feel like I should say something. How can I intervene without ruining our relationship?

—Screwing the Pooch, Stockyards

Check the comments on his pup’s Instagram account to see whether anyone else has questioned these absurd antics. Flag them to your roomie and politely express your concerns. Explain that, unless he changes his ways, he risks getting reported—Instagram prohibits posts that depict animal cruelty. If he brushes you off, consider calling the province’s animal welfare hotline at 1-833-9-ANIMAL. It’s worth risking your relationship for the sake of his doggo.

Dear Urban Diplomat,

My 20-something brother is a big-time tech geek and just got into the metaverse. Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed him retreating into himself. He spends upwards of four hours a day with his VR headset on, exploring some virtual world. I encouraged him to spend less time online, but he dismissed my concerns and said he’s happier than ever. I worry his life is turning into a Black Mirror episode. What should I do?

—Reality Check, Flemingdon Park

After the last couple of years, I don’t blame your brother for wanting to escape to another world, but you’re right to worry. Spending too much time in virtual reality can cause what’s called “cybersickness,” which can entail dizziness, nausea and vision problems. If that doesn’t lure your bro away from his headset, find something that excites him more. Organize an old-fashioned, unplugged board game night with friends and family or invite him to dinner at his favourite restaurant. Better yet, set him up on a blind date. Once he rediscovers what the real world has to offer, he’s less likely to spend time in the virtual one.