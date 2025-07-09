/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Dear Urban Diplomat: Is it so wrong to attend a concert while being tall?

I’m paying the same exorbitant ticket prices as everyone else, but lately I’ve been getting harassed for blocking the view because of my height. How should I respond?

By Urban Diplomat
 | July 9, 2025
Copy link
Urban Diplomat

Dear Urban Diplomat, Is it just me or has concert etiquette gone completely down the toilet? I’m six foot five, but my height never used to be an issue. Now, when I go to shows, people always make comments about me blocking the view. “Sit down, Shaq!” “Move to the back, Gigantor!” I’m paying the same exorbitant ticket prices as everybody else. Please help me formulate a response to the next griper—preferably one that won’t leave them throwing shade at me all night. —Friendly Giant, Regent Park

Studies have confirmed an uptick in public rudeness over the past few years, so you’re not crazy. But confronting these people head-on just gives them what they want: a chance to vent their pathological discontent in your general direction. A minor slight like this is best left ignored. Take solace in the fact that anyone side-eyeing you is not watching the stage, which means they’re wasting their price of entry on a bit of performative pettiness.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals
Deep Dives

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.