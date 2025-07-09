Dear Urban Diplomat: Is it so wrong to attend a concert while being tall?

Dear Urban Diplomat, Is it just me or has concert etiquette gone completely down the toilet? I’m six foot five, but my height never used to be an issue. Now, when I go to shows, people always make comments about me blocking the view. “Sit down, Shaq!” “Move to the back, Gigantor!” I’m paying the same exorbitant ticket prices as everybody else. Please help me formulate a response to the next griper—preferably one that won’t leave them throwing shade at me all night. —Friendly Giant, Regent Park

Studies have confirmed an uptick in public rudeness over the past few years, so you’re not crazy. But confronting these people head-on just gives them what they want: a chance to vent their pathological discontent in your general direction. A minor slight like this is best left ignored. Take solace in the fact that anyone side-eyeing you is not watching the stage, which means they’re wasting their price of entry on a bit of performative pettiness.