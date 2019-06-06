These are the best (and worst) Raptors’ tattoos in Toronto
As Toronto hits peak Raptor fever, some fans are taking things to the next—and most permanent—level. Here, we roundup the best Raptors tattoos on the web, because nothing says “Go Raps!” quite like having the home team inked on your flesh for all eternity.
Superfan and tattoo artist Kristian Tabungar will never forget the moment Kawhi Leonard scored that epic buzzer-beater to clinch the quarter-finals. (And if he does, he can just look at his arm):
This lucky fan won a free tat contest and went with something old school:
This guy is an equal-opportunity Toronto sports fan:
This guy went for a more realistic raptor:
And this dude went all out:
Here’s another freebie tat:
This guy clearly wants Kawhi to stay:
This man appears to be a very proud Canadian:
Here’s another ode to the mascot:
The fetal position is an interesting choice, but sure:
This Raptor is hanging out with a British lady:
Here’s an impressive stick and poke:
Sorry, Drake, we said Raptors tattoos:
Drake appeared to cover up his Steph Curry and Kevin Durant tattoos for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/T3SLyAaNS0
