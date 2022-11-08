City

All the glitz and glamour from the 2022 Giller Prize Gala

Hosts Rupi Kaur and Sarah Gadon charmed the crowd, celebrities came decked out in high fashion, and Suzette Mayr took home the $100,000 prize

By Erin Hershberg | Photography By Ryan Emberley |  

The city’s literati turned out in style as the Scotiabank Giller Prize Gala returned to its pre-pandemic custom of celebrating Canada’s literary scene, not with a whimper but with a bang. More than 300 people attended the black-tie event at the Four Seasons, where novelist Suzette Mayr took home the $100,000 grand prize for her book The Sleeping Car Porter. And, while there was one clear winner, everybody shone.

Bold and bookish in electric blue, Suzette Mayr shows off her 2022 Giller Prize

 

Poet and co-host Rupi Kaur looked lyrical and lovely alongside fellow co-host, actor and producer Sarah Gadon

 

The sharp-witted Rick Mercer with a suit to match

 

Literary royalty Margaret Atwood smiles for the camera

 

Elana Rabinovitch, executive director of the Giller Prize, always brings the sparkle

 

Writer and jury member Katie Kitamura looking fun for the fall

 

Kim Fu, a finalist for this year’s Giller Prize, with her nominated short story collection

 

Legendary author John Irving having a blast with Mayor John Tory

 

Finalist Noor Naga showing off her nominated debut novel, If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English

 

Jury member Waubgeshig Rice sporting an Anishinaabe Thunderbird bolo tie

 

Nepal-born finalist Tsering Yangzom Lama looked striking in her traditional gown

 

Filmmaker Atom Egoyan hobnobs with four-time Giller nominee Rawi Hage

 

Jury member Casey Plett was equal parts silk and sass upon arrival

 

Filmmaker Clement Virgo arrives in style

 

Red-carpet regulars Robert and Sylvia Mantella

 

Culture vulture Elamin Abdelmahmoud lit up the evening with his smile

