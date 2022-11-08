All the glitz and glamour from the 2022 Giller Prize Gala
Hosts Rupi Kaur and Sarah Gadon charmed the crowd, celebrities came decked out in high fashion, and Suzette Mayr took home the $100,000 prize
By Erin Hershberg | Photography By Ryan Emberley |
The city’s literati turned out in style as the Scotiabank Giller Prize Gala returned to its pre-pandemic custom of celebrating Canada’s literary scene, not with a whimper but with a bang. More than 300 people attended the black-tie event at the Four Seasons, where novelist Suzette Mayr took home the $100,000 grand prize for her book The Sleeping Car Porter. And, while there was one clear winner, everybody shone.