Five indoor air quality products and services you should consider installing in your home.

We’re all spending more time at home than ever before. Up to 60 per cent of Canadians are taking up indoor hobbies like baking or reading (source: The Chronicle Herald), and nearly three quarters of the 3.4 million Canadians working from home in March were still working remotely going into September (source: CBC news). That’s why it’s important to do everything we can to increase our protection at home from bacteria and viruses that travel through the air when we cough, sneeze and breathe. As indoor air quality experts, Enercare has five products and services you can use to purify the air in your home:

UV Light

UV light systems utilize safe short-wave ultraviolet light to minimize or eliminate odours and toxic chemical vapors, and achieve up to a 99.999996 per cent reduction of all bacteria, viruses and allergens.

HEPA Filtration System

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Systems use your home’s existing air duct network to clean 95 per cent of the air particles in the approx. 20,000 litres of air you breathe every day, which helps prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading to your family.

Air Duct Cleaning

Ducts can be a collection source for dirt, dust, mould, pollen and pet dander that can make allergy symptoms worse. Duct cleaning helps remove these allergy-aggravating contaminants. Heavily soiled ducts can also cause your HVAC equipment to not work efficiently, which could cause you to expend more energy to heat and cool your home.

Air Exchanger with a Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) or an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV)

Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) units send fresh air into your home while exhausting an equal amount of stale air back outside. This process expels excess humidity in the summer and helps prevent moisture build-up, toxic mould and rot. HRVs are also ideal for colder climates because they warm incoming fresh, cold air before it is distributed into your home. Energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) are a type of HRV that can exchange both heat and moisture, giving you more control over moisture levels during warm and humid weather. This makes ERVs perfect for homes with air-conditioning and high outdoor humidity.

High Efficiency HVAC System with a Variable Speed Motor

A variable speed blower motor runs at different speeds to precisely control the flow of heated or cooled air throughout your home. When the fan is in constant operation, the motor will continue to slowly circulate air, allowing your air filters to capture more contaminants.

